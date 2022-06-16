Dwayne Perkins brings his comedy special to Thailand this June

The Hua Hin Marriott Hotel & Spa teams up with The Comedy Club to bring comedian Dwayne Perkins along with his wits and best materials to Hua Hin.

Dwayne Perkins is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central and Conan, with his special being voted as one of the top 25 Comedy Central specials of all time. With his Netflix debut Dwayne Perkins: Take Notes, along with his extensive experience in writing comedy for over 20 years, Dwayne is bringing his routine to make us literally laugh out loud. This marks his first time ever performing among the sandy beaches and clear skies of Hua Hin.

[Hero and featured image credit: Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa]

If you’re worried about having to get something to eat before having to grab your seats, Marriott has you covered. To go along with his one-hour long special, guests of the venue will be able to enjoy beverages with event-exclusive promotions. The menu will also include light bites to accompany the drinks: from savoury treats such as parmesan fries with truffle mayo, beef sliders, and baguette pizza, to sweet delicacies such as brownies, carrot cakes, and tango mango sorbet.

The event will take place at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa on Sunday, June 26, 7.30-11pm, with food and drinks available from 6pm onwards. Tickets are 800 THB net by the door, and 600 THB net in advance. To book your place for the evening, or simply want more information, you can visit Comedy Club Bangkok.