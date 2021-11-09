Editor’s Picks: the best 11.11 deals we’re shopping this week

With all our shopping apps in hand and at the ready, here are the best 11.11 deals we’re looking out for this week for Singles’ Day.
No, Singles’ Day doesn’t have anything to do with your relationship status. It has everything to do with numbers however, as the recently-popularised date of 11 November has become a highly anticipated day of discounts for online shoppers. In Thailand, we’re familiar with the concept on almost a monthly basis (who can forget the Lazada jingle on Youtube every 5.5., 6.6., 7.7., or 8.8 of the year?), yet 11.11 somehow hits different. It’s bigger. The deals are better. And the offerings are greater.
From homeware to staycations, here’s what our very own team is buying this week with the best 11.11 deals they’re eyeing.
[Featured Image Credit: Declan Cronin/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Kam Idris/Unsplash]
The best 11.11 deals in Thailand we’re shopping this week
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Senior Writer Nicharee Phatitit is buying makeup with a good cause
- Lifestyle Writer Natasha Sethi is adding a coffee machine to her cart
- Social Media Manager Numpoon Samargasevi is going for a staycation in Sathorn
- Lifestyle Writer Karatpetch Vattanapoon seeks a perfect night’s sleep
- Creative Content Director Lisa is stocking up on acai bowls for days
I’ve never been much of a shimmer eyeshadow person, but I guess this one is an exception. I don’t buy makeup often, so when I do, it has got to wow me—and these Luminescent Eye Shades from French beauty brand Chantecaille do exactly that. A little background: Chantecaille is committed to environmental philanthropy and has come out with many philanthropy partnerships and collections to raise awareness and support organisations that conserve various endangered species. Contained in a beautiful keepsake box set with Japanese artisan eye brush, the Africa’s Vanishing Species Collection comes with eye shadows inspired by the Africa’s most endangered species: cheetah, elephant, giraffe, lion, pangolin and rhinoceros—each represented through Mark Drury’s enigmatic black and white photographs on the case. And because Chantecaille supports the six charities protecting these species across the continent, I think it’s a great singles’ day gift for yourself and anyone (beauty on the outside, beauty on the inside, right?).
[Image Credit: Chantecaille]
Even after all those lectures on the negative impacts of being a caffeine addict, it’s not like us coffeeholics are going to cease our daily dose of this magical potion. From the first conversation of the day to writing the last article of the day, coffee is my most cherished companion. The bitterer the coffee, the better the coffee, really. Ergo, a coffee machine deems the most pragmatic purchase this Singles’ Day. More specifically, this Duchess Black Coffee Maker Set (THB 3690 from THB 8050).
[Image Credit: Central Online]
Staycations are always a vibe (like I say on Lifestyle Asia BK’s Instagram); especially when there’s a flash deal like 11.11. Hotels go all in during this time of the year and I’m so going to take advantage of it. Just the thought of recording a room tour, blasting music while waiting for the bubble bath to lather up is already so calming. Pair my love for hotels with my favourite neighbourhood, Sathorn, and you would get a staycation at W Bangkok, which is offering 70% off its regular rates for 11.11. Luxury, but at the same time you don’t feel you so uptight. An itinerary would look something like cafe hangouts in the morning, spa time in the afternoon, and maybe squeeze in some pool time before an evening wind down routine. Since all the room types face the city skyline, the bright lights and city sounds are a cherry on top of a long, relaxing staycay day.
[Image Credit: @oattsu/Instagram]
Whether you’re looking for a way to treat office syndrome or just get a good night’s sleep, look no further than this mattress topper from NAJU (THB 699 from THB 1,699). Made with 100% polyester, the puffy mattress topper is designed to ooze with comfort for quality and interrupted sleep. I love that it feels like a hotel bed that wraps you in cosiness. At the same time, it cushions your spine and lets you say a sweet goodbye to lower back and shoulder pain. It’s so comfortable that your sofa might even seem substandard. If you’re a clinomaniac, this is certainly something that you’ll regret skipping.
[Image Credit: NAJU]
I’ve spent the entire year shopping on 1.1, 2.2, 3.3, 4.4, and beyond. I’ve got enough air purifiers, eye cream, and water filters to last me for a while, so this month I’ll take a break from my regular online shopping and focus on a different category. Did you know that FoodPanda has a special deal on Singles’ Day? Many restaurants offer Buy One Get One or 50% discount on food items, and there’s even a special code for saving 11% on your order. I’ve got my eye on Acai Story this 11.11. They’ve got some great bundles, and they’re tempting me to just buy a massive selection and keep them in my freezer for a rainy day. You know how some people always keep instant noodles in their pantry for emergencies? Maybe my thing is to keep acai bowls in the freezer for emergencies. It’s 2021. Anything goes.
[Image Credit: Acai Story]