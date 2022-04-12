Editor’s Picks: Our idea of a perfect Songkran break

Name three days more highly anticipated than the annual Songkran break, we dare you.
There is no holiday greater than Songkran in Thailand, as it presents for many the longest vacation they can take all year. Whilst for most, this means travelling in Thailand or even abroad, for some it also means staying in (empty) Bangkok city, and enjoying the peaceful, traffic-free roads.
That’s the thing about Songkran break: everyone kind of has their own ideal around it. Some take the time to catch up on sleep, while others take the time to explore a new region for longer than just a weekend. A lot of people spend more time with family during Songkran, whilst others, pre-pandemic, spent a lot of time taking part in the water festival. In fact, in the days leading up to 13 April, it is likely you will have been asked as small talk: “What are your plans this Songkran?”
Here, our team shares their views on the perfect Songkran break. Whilst some are kicking back with wine and good books, others are climbing in caves. Whether you have plans or not, whether you agree or not, here’s what our team deems the perfect Songkran break. Happy holidays.
Editor’s Picks: The perfect Songkran break
What I’m looking forward to most this Songkran? Finally getting through my reading list. Armed with a glass of Pinot Noir in one hand and a good psychological thriller in the other sounds like a perfect Songkran break, at least to me. Traveling during this season is not the most preferred considering the influx of tourists and the scorching weather, so I choose to delight in the peace and quiet with a company of a good book and fine wine. — Natasha Sethi, Lifestyle Writer
[Image Credit: Matias North/Unsplash]
My favourite Songkran – or any kind of holiday for that matter – will always be at a nice, tropical beach. There is always something so calming and rejuvenating about the beach for me. With a good book, sunny weather, amazing ocean views, and a cocktail in hand, I’ll always be happy. Luckily for me, I live in a country with some of the nicest beaches and islands in the world – so I never have to travel far. What’s even more special about beach getaways during Songkran is that you get to escape from the heat and bustle of Bangkok by dipping yourself in a pool and marvelling in the ocean breeze. — Pear Maneechote, Branded Content Writer
[Image Credit: Olha Tatdot/Unsplash]
Like most working people, I look forward to the slew of days off every Songkran (bar the dark year of 2020), and I look forward very much to throwing my phone and laptop as far away as possible to really rest and recharge. Whilst a spa date or a lazy beach vacation is ideal for this, last year I went down a different route. Last year I went rock-climbing in Krabi, exhausted myself to the bone every morning, and slept like a baby every night. The views in Railay were breathtaking, the sunsets (and sunset cocktails) felt well-deserved, and everything felt a little lighter, even if only for a few days. A good balance of fun activities and honest rest is my idea of a perfect Songkran break. This year, I’m not travelling out of Bangkok, so I’ll probably climb at an urban gym around town. I have a feeling I’ll definitely come back with all the same bruises, and I’ll nap just as hard. The perfect break. — Lisa Gries, Creative Content Director
[Image Credit: Brook Anderson/Unsplash]
It’s been a pretty exhausting start to 2022, and self-rejuvenation is at the top of my list. I’m not big on events or parties with a big crowd, so enjoying some quality me-time is something that I can’t wait to do and make the most out of this holiday. I’m thinking of going on a solo trip to Phi Phi Island to listen to the calming sea waves while basking in the sun. Nothing recharges me better than a temporary escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. An ideal Songkran holiday break is to reward myself with much-need physical and mental relaxation. — Karatpetch Vattanapoon, Lifestyle Writer