Editor’s Picks: Our idea of a perfect Songkran break

Name three days more highly anticipated than the annual Songkran break, we dare you.

There is no holiday greater than Songkran in Thailand, as it presents for many the longest vacation they can take all year. Whilst for most, this means travelling in Thailand or even abroad, for some it also means staying in (empty) Bangkok city, and enjoying the peaceful, traffic-free roads.

That’s the thing about Songkran break: everyone kind of has their own ideal around it. Some take the time to catch up on sleep, while others take the time to explore a new region for longer than just a weekend. A lot of people spend more time with family during Songkran, whilst others, pre-pandemic, spent a lot of time taking part in the water festival. In fact, in the days leading up to 13 April, it is likely you will have been asked as small talk: “What are your plans this Songkran?”

Here, our team shares their views on the perfect Songkran break. Whilst some are kicking back with wine and good books, others are climbing in caves. Whether you have plans or not, whether you agree or not, here’s what our team deems the perfect Songkran break. Happy holidays.

Editor’s Picks: The perfect Songkran break