Essential Oil & More: Discover and create your personal scent at Siam Discovery’s upcoming LSA x Ecotopia Workshop

A workshop dedicated to all things natural, eco-friendly, and nourishing for the body and skin – need we say more?

This coming Saturday July 2, we at Lifestyle Asia Bangkok will be teaming up with Siam Discovery’s Ecotopia, the largest eco-retail store in Thailand, for an exclusive “Essential Oils & More” workshop, where you’ll be discovering your personality scent and skincare hacks with the leading beauty experts from the industry.

Taking place from 2 – 4pm at Ecotopia on the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery, the workshop will be an immersive experience where you will get to experiment pairing your very own customised essential oil scent with a 100% moringa oil and learn new ways to nourish and massage your skin with a face roller, all from the locally made, natural, and cruelty-free brand the Moringa Project.

While we can’t reveal much more about the event, here’s what you can expect.

An exclusive, all-natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable gift set

Those interested in joining in on the workshop will have to follow these very simple steps. Limited to 10 people only, local brand the Moringa Project is offering a special Moringa Massage Gift Set worth THB 1,715 for THB 1,399 only.

Within the gift set will be everything you need for the workshop and your new skincare regimen. Coming in with four essential products from the 300ml Moringa Facial Oil, Moringa face roller, PASUTARA Rosemary cleaning water, to RePlanet.me’s reusable organic bamboo makeup remover pads, you will also be receiving a special THB 100 discount couple from Ecotopia to spend at your next purchase exceeding 100 baht.

And how can we forget about the essential oils? Coming in with four distinctive scents and benefits – in which you will learn more at the workshop – you will get to not only smell and discover your personal scent, but get the chance to mix them into your Moringa Facial Oil for your very own customised facial oil to take home. Choose between lavender, geranium, ylang ylang, and clary sage.

Advice from the people who know best

Leading you through the workshop is beauty expert and self-proclaimed “skincare junkie” Aniwat ‘Au’ Na Nakorn (IG: @auuuu), who has more than 10 years in the beauty and skincare industry. During the workshop, Au will be there to answer all your most pressing questions about your skin health such as what’s good for your skin, skincare hacks, and more.

The list doesn’t stop there. Joining the workshop are also four other leading beauty experts and influencers you probably are already a fan of: Chanoggan ‘Tune’ Veerakatidham (@tuniez83); Punnapa ‘Oam’ Verapuchong (@oampunnapa); Papapin ‘Aom’ Verapuchong (@aompapapin); and Vasavee ‘View’ Wornphien (IG: @viewtoria). There, you will be mixing and blending the products together along with the famed beauty gurus, who, will share their expertise with you for your next favourite beauty regimen.

Interested? Find more about the event here. We’ll see you there soon!