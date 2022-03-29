Event recap: Experiencing chocolates at The Macallan’s Harmony Collection Rich Cacao launch

From a star-studded guest list to a very hands-on look at raw cacao beans, get the lowdown on The Macallan’s Harmony Collection Rich Cacao launch event.

Earlier this month, we celebrated The Macallan’s launch of their Harmony Collection Rich Cacao at the Rosewood Bangkok. As its name suggests, the Rich Cacao was inspired by the rich and intricate delicacy of the chocolate-making process. There was simply no better way to celebrate its launch in Thailand than to take some friends of LSA on a journey through cacao with the five senses. Read on for the scrumptious happenings at the event.

A walk through the cacao forest

From the cacao forest hallway with husks on the ground to the lounge, Cacao Journey Room, activity room, tasting room, and finally the newly reopened Lennon’s bar, guests were able to taste, mingle, and learn through their five senses how whisky and chocolate could perfectly blend with one another and offer you an unforgettable experience.

Experiencing the cacao fruit with Kad Kokoa

After experiencing the smell of cacao nibs through the forest, guests were led to an activity room to watch Rosewood Bangkok’s executive pastry chef Florian Couteau prepare some bonbons.

In addition to Chef Florian’s demonstration, guests also participated in a Cacao Bean & Pod activity hosted by the owners of Kad Kakoa, craft chocolate makers and local producers of high-quality cacao.

A taste of the Harmony Collection Rich Cacao

The universe of whiskies and chocolates may seem worlds apart, but the art and craft of its fermentation and production processes are equally as rich and one and the same. While the Rich Cacao itself does not contain cacao, it was particularly crafted to pair well with it.

After the cacao fruit activity, guests enjoyed a tasting of the Rich Cacao paired with a selection of chocolates. True to its purpose, the Rich Cacao took some of the guests by surprise, bringing a rare depth to the taste of chocolate that few have experienced.

Our friends

Take a peek at the intimate and joyous afternoon at the event, joined by our trendsetting guests such as Milin Yuvacharuskul, founder/designer of her namesake brand Milin, Vogue fashion director Jongkol Palarit, and her husband and Norse Republics founder Veekrit Palarit.

