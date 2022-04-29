Event Recap: Gucci at The Emporium reopens to a sparkling party

After much long-awaited anticipation and a spectacular renovation, the Gucci store has finally re-opened at The Emporium. Here’s a look into the event.

Last Friday, the Gucci store at The Emporium invited exclusive guests to wander into the spacious newly-renovated store and enjoy a special installation featuring selected pieces from the House’s archives. Fans of the brand, fashion influencers, and Thai celebrities were all spotted and selected to be among the first to see the store for the first time.

What’s new at the Gucci Emporium store?

Spanning over 4,390 square feet, the new Gucci store offers plenty selection for men and women. Following the archetypal Gucci artistry, the contemporary luxury design of the store is achieved through the use of an Italian marble façade, geometric mosaics of artisan woods, and brass shelving. The store also finds itself balancing the perfect combination of industrial and romantic design, through the use of a gold satin fabrics-lined display, oriental rugs, and sea blue velvet armchairs. In the special installation, precious vintage pieces from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s like the iconic Bamboo bags, the timeless Jackie, and classic suitcases and duffle bags are displayed prominently amongst other items.

Who attended the launch event?

The event was attended by several celebrities including Davika “Mai” Hoorne, Prin “Mark” Suparat, Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn, Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul, Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn, Jirawat “Dew” Sutivanichsak, and Hirunkit “Nani” Changkham.

Distinguished figures in the art and fashion realms were also present such as ASAVA’s Polpat Asavaprapha, sisters Boonyapa and Sirin Sriorathaikul, artist and designer Phannapast “Yoon” Taychamaythakool, founder of Aliz Paulin Aliza “Amy” Inthaseni, and more.

Gucci at The Emporium is located on M floor; the special installation featuring the House’s Archive is on G floor at The Emporium.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.