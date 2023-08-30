Sugar, Fall Out Boy is going down to Bangkok

American rock band Fall Out Boy announced today that they will be making their way to Bangkok for a one-night-only show.

Rejoice, millennials and eternal emos of Bangkok, and bring out the eyeliner and ripped jeans. Fall Out Boy, the American rock band which sang songs like “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” and covered Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, are coming to Bangkok for a one-night only show. Not only are they coming to Bangkok, but the concert is being held in just a few months.

[Hero image: Pamela Littky/Fall Out Boy FB]

Fall Out Boy is coming to Bangkok

Originating from a suburb of Chicago, Fall Out Boy was formed by bassist Pete Wentz and lead guitarist Joe Trohman back in 2001. The both of them would later meet lead vocalist Patrick Stump and drummer Andy Hurley to complete the band. Their name, which is a Simpsons character, would be unceremoniously given to them by an audience member at one of their early gigs. Thankfully, they were fans of the show.

Since their humble beginnings, Fall Out Boy has had two singles achieve double platinum status, one of which is “Sugar, We’re Going Down”, which was also dubbed by Variety as one of the best emo songs of all time in 2022. They are also two-time Grammy nominees and had the honour of one of their albums being named on of the greatest pop rock albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

The band’s latest album, So Much (For) Stardust, is the focal point of their aptly-named tour, “So Much For (Tour) Dust”, and they’re bringing that tour right here to Bangkok. Just today, the band announced on their social media that they will be rocking the Thunder Dome at Mueang Thong Thani much to the delight of emos and millennials. The band is set to perform here in Bangkok on December 6. That’s this year, 2023. Only two tickets are available: THB 3,300 and THB 3,900, and they’ll be available this Sunday at 10am.

For those outside Bangkok, fret not. The band teased on the same post that Bangkok won’t be their only stop in Southeast Asia.