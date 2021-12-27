Where to watch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2022 in Bangkok

Nothing can be more special than celebrating New Year 2022 in a joy-packed setting. If you haven’t planned anything yet, give this guide a quick read to find the best places in Bangkok to ring in 2022.

We know that 2021 has been a really tough year for all of us, and it’s no surprise that many people are eager to bid it a farewell and celebrate the arrival of the new year. We’re just a few days away, and if you’re looking for a fun places in Bangkok to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022, you’re in luck. We’re bringing you the best spots to help you kickstart 2022 with a bang and get a superb view of the fireworks.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ICONSIAM]

ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM is where you can watch an uninterrupted firework display. As part of its Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 celebration, ICONSIAM will be launching over 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks made from Thai sticky rice. These will light up the sky along the majestic Chao Phraya River and will serve you many great moments to capture. Moreover, the event features cultural exhibits that portray a beautiful blend of Thai local ways of life, art and culture, traditional and contemporary music performances, community product fairs, and local food. A bunch of exciting activities await to keep you occupied before ringing in 2022.

More info: ICONSIAM

Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique The Riverfront invites you to an exclusive New Year countdown experience at the Asiatique Thailand Countdown 2022. They are lighting up the night sky with a fabulous firework display along the curve of the Chao Phraya River that represents love, prosperity, and happiness. Coupled with colourful festive decorations and Christmas installations, this serves as a romantic dating spot for all the lovebirds out there, too.

More info: Asiatique The Riverfront

River City Bangkok

If you’re looking to watch an impressive firework extravaganza, you need to make your way to the River City Bangkok. You’ll have access to the rooftop after 9pm where you can catch these. However, it is advisable that you visit early and find your ideal spot to get the best view of the fireworks. It’ll get busier as the countdown time comes closer.

More info: River City Bangkok

Chao Phraya Express Boat

Thanks to the new service that the Chao Phraya Express Boat is running, you can avoid the crowds and enjoy a fuss-free countdown celebration while cruising on the river. The river cruise starts at 11pm, and you’ll get unblocked views without having to compete for them. What’s more, the service is inclusive of beverages and snacks, too.

For more info: Chao Phraya Express Boat