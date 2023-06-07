How much is the 2023 French Open prize money?

With the French Open finals just around the corner, we take a look at how much the prize money is for its winners.

The French Open, officially known as Roland Garros, is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments held annually in Paris, France. Having commenced on May 28, the 2023 French Open is currently in progress on the clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. The French Open men’s singles final is scheduled to take place on June 11, whereas the women’s singles final will take place on June 10.

Rafael Nadal, who had previously won the men’s singles championship, had to withdraw from the tournament this year due to an injury. It is noteworthy that this is the first time that Nadal, a record 14-time champion of the French Open, has been absent from the event since he first participated in 2005. On the other hand, Iga Świątek is the current titleholder in the women’s singles category.

The tennis tournament has a rich history circling back to 1891, making it one of the oldest tournaments in the world. It is named after the French aviator Roland Garros who was the first person to fly solo across the Mediterranean Sea. The French Open is also known for its unique red clay courts, which significantly affect the style of play compared to other surfaces like grass or hard courts. Some of the greatest tennis players in history, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert and Justine Henin, have achieved remarkable success at the French Open, marking their legacies as clay court specialists.

Considered to be the premier clay court tennis championship in the world, The French Open features five main events: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament sees the top-ranked tennis players from around the world competing for the coveted trophy and impressive prize money.

So, with the current iteration of the tournament in full swing, here is everything you should know about the 2023 French Open and its prize money.

What is the 2023 French Open prize money?

The total 2023 French Open prize money pool is EUR 49,600,000, which is an increase of 12.3 per cent from last year. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the prize money for each stage of the event:

Men’s and Women’s Singles prize money

Champion EUR 2,300,000

Finalist EUR 1,150,000

Semi-Finals EUR 630,000

Quarter Finals EUR 400,000

Round 4 EUR 240,000

Round 3 EUR 142,000

Round 2 EUR 97,000

Round 1 EUR 69,000

Men’s and Women’s Doubles prize money

Champion EUR 590,000

Finalist EUR 295,000

Semi-Finals EUR 148,000

Quarter-Finals EUR 80,000

Round 3 EUR 43,000

Round 2 EUR27,000

Round 1 EUR17,000

Mixed doubles prize money

Champion EUR 122,000

Finalist EUR 61,000

Semi-Finals EUR 31,000

Quarter-Finals EUR 17,500

Round 2 EUR 10,000

Round 1 EUR 5,000

Where can you watch the 2023 French Open?

As NBC is one of the official broadcast networks for the tournament, you can watch the French Open 2023 finals, semi-finals and all other important fixtures on NBC. You can also watch it on Sony Sports Ten in some Asian countries.

