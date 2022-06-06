Gallery: Thailand celebrates official first Pride Parade in history

There’s no spectacle of Pride like the celebrations in the month of June, or as we all know, Pride Month. This past Sunday, thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community, men, and women from all walks of life coloured the streets of Bangkok with rainbow flags to honour the country’s first official pride parade, celebrate pride month, and support gender equality.

It was, undoubtedly, one of those pivotal moments that will go down in the country’s history. It was where these very activists and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community showed up not only looking their best and glammest, but they also came with the utmost conviction – a message to raise awareness on equal rights, same-sex marriage, and sex workers’ rights.

Dubbed as Bangkok’s “Naruemit Pride 2022”, with Naruemit meaning ‘creation’ in Thai, the Pride Parade was organised by a collaboration of non-governmental groups, rights groups, and with the city’s most recently elected Governor Chadchart Sittipunt backing it up.

Here are some of our favourite snaps of the parade we caught on Instagram – check it out.

Inside Bangkok’s first official pride parade