Glastonbury Festival 2023 just ended on 25 June and we are already excited for the next one. To get us hyped up, they’ve already announced the dates for Glastonbury 2024. The festival is confirmed to take place from 26-30 June 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 dates announced, Taylor Swift and Rihanna rumoured to be headliners

Glastonbury 2024 will still take place within the usual timeframe at the same location, which is the Worthy Farm in Somerset in the UK. While not much more than the dates has been confirmed, there’s already rumours around the headliners circling among Glasto fans.

Taylor Swift, Spice Girls, The 1975, Madonna and Rihanna are the headliners rumoured to take up the stage at Glastonbury 2024.

Although a lot of information is still uncertain, one thing we’re sure of is the difficulty of getting tickets. Glastonbury 2023’s tickets sold out in barely an hour, and the re-sale went out even faster – six minutes to be exact.

The ticket sales haven’t been announced yet, but it should fall somewhere in November this year.

[Hero and featured image credit: Glastonbury Festivals]