Good Food and Good Hood fests present 8 days of jam-packed activities

There are two great, chill festivals lined up for you. Sorry, it’s mandatory. Yes, we already marked the calendars for you. There’s Good Food, and there’s Good Hood. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bangkok’s indie hipsters would be familiar with GoodHood services. After all, they offer spaces with great food vendors to check out, clothing booths to buy from, and lovely musicians to discover your new muse. Now, they’re back with not one but two events happening this December.

[Hero and featured image credit: Good Hood Services/Facebook]

Good Food and Good Hood fests—eight days of jam-packed activities

This is the third Good Hood Fest, and the first-ever, much anticipated Good Food Fest, in collaboration with food blog Thanudchim. The Good Food Fest promises a wide array of F&B. Savoury? Check. Sweets? Check. Drinks? Checks for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Enjoy some calming tunes by Rosalyn, Kachain, Valium, and many more as you savour delicacies by the river.

Good Hood Fest boasts a fun shopping experience as you admire the gorgeous views. Plus, it’s the place to be if you’re looking to bop to your favourite Thai indie artists. The lineup includes SLUR, Anatomy Rabbit, HYBS, Landokmai, and more.

Good Food Fest is on 2-5 December from 3.30pm onwards, while Good Hood Fest is on 9-12 December from 3.30pm onwards at Sermsuk Warehouse. Both 4-day and 8-day passes are available. More information can be found at their Facebook page.