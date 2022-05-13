facebook
GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon in Bangkok: Where to get tickets
13 May 2022 01:33 PM

GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon in Bangkok: Where to get tickets

GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon in Bangkok: Where to get tickets
GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon in Bangkok: Where to get tickets

GOT7 is coming to Bangkok! Here’s where you can get tickets for the first fan event in a really long time.

Tickets for the GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon are going on sale today at 3pm Bangkok time. The wait is finally over as the K-pop band is coming to Bangkok. It is the first official falcon to be held in a year and five months since the “Winter We Loved” falcon held online in December 2020.

Are you ready for their comeback with a night to remember?

GOT7 Bangkok tickets
Image via Thai Ticket Major

Where to get GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon tickets

Tickets are going on sale today at 3pm Bangkok time on the Thai Ticket Major website. You can find the link here. Ticket prices start at THB 1180.

Taking place on Sunday 22 May 2022, the GOT7 fancon event will start at 2pm and will last approximately 2 hours. Ticket sales begin on Friday 13 May 2022 and end on Sunday 22 May 2022, though it is likely they will sell out before that.

There will also be a live streaming event on 22 May at 2pm on KAVECON. The link for the live broadcast can be found here.

For more information on the GOT7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon event, visit Thai Ticket Major.

