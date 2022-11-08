An itinerary for Guns N’ Roses in Bangkok, based on their best songs

The legendary American rock band is doing their second show in the City of Angels since 2017. In true LSA tradition, we’ve come up with a cheeky list of things they could do during their visit. Here’s our itinerary for Guns N’ Roses in Bangkok.

It was back in 2017 when music icons Guns N’ Roses rocked Bangkok, and though it took them a number of years to return, we’re just happy that they’re back. The band, which was originally formed in 1985 and has had its share of ups and downs, will be performing at the Thunderdome tomorrow. We know they probably have a busy schedule (Slash is probably shining his top hat right now), but we hope they have some time to go around and experience Bangkok.

In lieu of that, we’ve created an itinerary for them inspired by some of their songs. Some of you might wonder if we’re serious about these suggestions. The answer: you will never know.

A Bangkok itinerary for Guns N’ Roses

A trip to Khaosan, which might as well be the jungle in Welcome to the Jungle

“Welcome to the jungle, we’ve got fun and games,” and the infamous Khaosan Road has that and more. The band has long had a notoriety for being raucous and wild, so a jaunt through Khaosan is definitely a must. I’m definitely curious as to what antics the band will be up to if they ever do visit, but I also just want to see the bewildered faces of backpackers as Slash casually rubs elbows with them while sipping on a Chang.

Take the Night Train on Burapa

Partying hard at Khaosan is definitely on-brand for the band, but it would be a mistake not to introduce them to the finer side of the city. Burapa is a great destination, not only because it so easily fits the aforementioned title of their song because its interior is designed to look like a train carriage, but because the resto can give them a great taste of what Thai eastern and northeastern cuisine is like. A little upscale dining should be a nice change of pace for the band. Plus, I’m sure they’re up for the challenge of eating spicy food… maybe.

Head down to Paradise City—or actually, Paradise Lost

The band deserves a pre- or post-concert chill sesh, and what’s more chill than some drinks at sunset on a rooftop bar? Paradise Lost provides a stunning view, great drinks, and good vibes if the band wants to take it easy and just enjoy the music and scenery. It’s a great way to either have a relaxing moment before the wild night at Thunderdome or a chill sesh the day after the concert.

A trip to Soi Cowboy because…

They’ve got a song called Prostitute. ‘Nuff said. Moving on…

Finally, they can go Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door with a treatment at Pañpuri

It wouldn’t be a Bangkok trip without a spa day, and there’s no better place to go than to one of Pañpuri’s locations. All that headbanging and loud amp feedback take a lot out of a person even if they are from a band as iconic as Guns ‘N Roses, so a dip into one of Pañpuri’s onsens and an hour-long deep tissue massage is well-deserved. The staff may have a hard time prying Slash away from his tophat, shades, and guitar though.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmelon.