Guns N’ Roses is coming to Bangkok this November 2022

Bangkok, your Patience paid off; Guns N’ Roses is heading to Bangkok this November Rain.

In addition to Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, LANY, and more, Guns N’ Roses is also heading to Bangkok later this year as part of their 2022 World Tour. Earlier today, the band made the announcement via an Instagram post on their official page. Here are all the exhilarating details.

World-famous American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses is returning to Bangkok for the second time this November 2022. The rock legends first performed in the capital city five years ago in 2017. The concert is happening on 9 November 2022 at Thunder Dome Stadium, Bangkok. For one night only the rock ensemble will rock the stage, rock the stadium, and rock the city, and we’re ready to Live and Let Die. Bangkok, on 9 November 2022, Don’t Cry, just scream. Scream at the top of your lungs.

There are six ticket options to choose from: THB 4,000; THB 5,000; THB 5,500; THB 6,000; THB 6,500; and THB 7,000. Tickets will go on sale on 28 July 2022, 11:00 on ticketmelon.