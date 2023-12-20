The Harry Potter exhibition in Macau is finally here

Pack your bags and head to Hogwarts because Harry Potter: The Exhibition is now open in Macau.

Calling all Potterheads! Magic is unfurling in Macau as the Harry Potter: The Exhibition finally opened on Thursday, celebrating the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts of the mythical world. The groundbreaking touring exhibition of the beloved book series and movie franchise is taking place at the newly opened, The Londoner Macao.

With twenty celebratory galleries featuring immersive design and technology, visitors can get the best of the Potter franchise as well as the expanded wizarding world including iconic moments from Fantastic Beast and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Plop down in Hagrid’s giant chair, squeeze into the Cupboard Under The Stairs or hone your Quidditch skills by throwing a Quaffle – there’s so much to explore.

The Harry Potter exhibition in Macau is finally open to visitors!

The first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, this Londoner exhibition includes a Paper to-Screen Gallery, Hogwarts Castle Gallery, the Great Hall Gallery, Hogwarts House, Hogwarts Classroom, Hagrid’s Hut and whatnot. You can begin your own personalised Harry Potter journey by choosing your favourite Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus.

At the launch ceremony, guests enjoyed an exclusive VIP tour. Visitors to the exhibition can shop the exclusive collection of merchandise available in the onsite retail shop. Meanwhile, others can sit back and enjoy a delicious cup of the iconic drink, Butterbeer.

For cinephiles, all these come with the learning experience of behind-the-scenes filmmaking details. Other things to do include brewing a potion, potting a Mandrake, and earning points.

Adult (Peak) tickets cost HKD 268 (around THB 1,200) while Child (Peak) tickets cost HKD 208 (around THB 930). Meanwhile, Adult (Non-Peak) tickets cost HKD 218 (around THB 975) and HKD 168 (around THB 750) for Child (Non-Peak) tickets. VIP tickets are available for HKD 698 (around THB 3,120). Visit the official website for more details.

Visitors may need to spend about 90 minutes in the self-guided exhibition for a comprehensive experience. In addition, the exhibition-only Harry Potter merchandise is up for grabs!

An exciting list of Harry Potter-themed attractions

Other than the list of activities to do, the exhibition also boasts several non-gaming offerings. For instance, the ‘From Page to Screen’ Gallery will highlight the first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the iconic book series.

Meanwhile, the ‘Hogwarts Castle’ Gallery boasts an immersive multimedia experience featuring the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and Marauder’s Maps. The ‘Great Hall’ Gallery allows visitors to look back at the magical moments while the ‘Hogwarts Classrooms’ has props and costumes to admire.

Visitors can also experience what it is like to have magical lessons through a digital touchscreen. Know what it’s like to predict the future in Divination class! Or try your hand at defeating a boggart in the Defence Against the Dark Arts class.

The exhibition first premiered in February 2022 and held shows in Paris, France, and New York before heading to Macau.