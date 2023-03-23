Escape the Bangkok heat by visiting the snowy town of “Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice”

Get a bit of relief from the scorching heat when the icy fun attractions of “ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice” comes to Bangkok.

Put aside your mini fans and your water sprays because a limited-time attraction is set to bring some winter fun in the midst of this ridiculously hot summer. “Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice” is bringing a winter wonderland right after the Songkran holidays to give us a welcome cool and icy respite from the heat of summer. Spend an hour or so in the snowy town, take a few pics, ride down the snowy slopes, and prepare for the temperature whiplash when you step out and realise Bangkok is still two inches away from the sun.

[Hero image: Apollo Entertainment Media]

“Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice” brings winter to summer in Bangkok

The winter attraction is set to arrive in Bangkok on April 18 and will be here until July 16, which gives everyone ample time to check it out and cool off. The snow will reportedly be made by the same machines that produced snow in the Beijing Winter Olympics last year. Riding down the slopes on swim rings will also be possible as well as a merry-go-round on ice and a skating rink, except this time around, you’re in an actual snowy town and not above a Major Cineplex.

A double-lane ice slide will also be available for guests who want to slip and slide, winter-style. But one of the main attractions being touted by the organisers is an elephant sculpture, a symbol of Thailand, that guests can take a picture with for their socials. Oh, and did we mention that snowboarding and skiing will also be possible?

“Ice Magic: Fantasy on Ice” will be housed at The Market Bangkok on Ratchadamri Road from April 18 until July 16. Early bird tickets are available until April 17 and start from a price of THB 1,799.

Buy tickets here