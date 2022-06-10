Jackson Wang will perform at THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022 this July

The date to mark: 12 July 2022. The location to mark: Rajamangala Stadium. The event to mark: THE MATCH Bangkok Century Club 2022. It’s happening. Jackson Wang is heading to Bangkok this July.

Yesterday, on 9 June 2022, China-based Hong Kong rapper, singer, dancer, and fashion designer Jackson Wang announced that he’ll be performing at THE MATCH Bangkok Century Club 2022 taking place on 12 July 2022 at the Rajamangala Stadium.

The multi-hyphenate shared a post on Instagram announcing his plan to perform at the highly-anticipated sports event. His performance at the Cup would mark the 28-year-old’s first live performance since Coachella 2022. We believe he’s going to come up with 100 Ways to Blow the audience away.

The upcoming Cup, as part of the Fresh Air Festival, will see the match between Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United. Doors open at 15:00, show time is at 18:00, and the game kicks off at 20:00. Tickets can be purchased via Thaiticketmajor.

[Hero and featured image credit: @jacksonwang852g7]