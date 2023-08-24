facebook
Jimmy Carr is coming back to Bangkok in 2024
Culture
24 Aug 2023

Jimmy Carr is coming back to Bangkok in 2024

Eric E. Surbano

Known for his short punchy wit and encouraging “audience participation” in his shows, British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr is returning to Bangkok.

Watching a Jimmy Carr show is not for the faint of heart. If you’re easily offended, overly sensitive, and dark humour is just not your thing, then you’re boring and will probably be appalled at the things Carr says in his shows. 

But for those of you who know the comedian for his many stand-up specials where he flits in and out of jokes that don’t necessarily relate to one another and where he usually breaks out in his honking goose laugh, then you’re in luck. After his last show here before the pandemic in 2019, Jimmy Carr is finally coming back to Bangkok—and in a proper theatre this time. 

 

Jimmy Carr returns to Bangkok in 2024 with the “Terribly Funny” tour

 

Jimmy Carr // 27th January 2024 // Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre – Bangkok

Bangkok! Tickets now on-sale for the 27th January at the Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre! Tickets: https://bit.ly/TerriblyFunnyBangkok

Posted by Jimmy Carr on Monday, August 21, 2023

The last time Jimmy Carr was here, he did two back-to-back shows at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit in 2019. True to form, Carr immediately made fun of the somewhat odd venue (it was a hotel ballroom with low ceilings), launched into his litany of jokes, and quickly dispatched any hecklers who decided to try their luck. 

With luck, it’ll be the same thing when Carr comes around on January 27, 2024. His “Terribly Funny” show will be held at the Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre, a name which he gloriously butchered in his announcement video, over at the Esplanade mall on Ratchadapisek Road. According to iFlyer.tv, tickets will be priced at THB 2,000. He also announced that he’ll be bringing the show to Tokyo.

Image credit: A Comic Soul FB

It’s been four years and one pandemic since Carr was in town so there’s bound to be a bunch of new material as well as a good amount of politically incorrect Covid jokes. Expect to be shocked, appalled, experience heckling from drunk (usually white) audience members, and finally experience live Jimmy Carr’s legendary goose honk. 

Bangkok Jimmy Carr Stand-up
Jimmy Carr is coming back to Bangkok in 2024

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
