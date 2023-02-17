Kim Woojin is coming to Bangkok as a part of his ‘Still Dream’ tour

Kim Woojin, talented solo artist and former Stray Kids member, will be performing in Bangkok this March as a part of his ‘Still Dream’ tour in Asia.

Apart from Bangkok, Kim Woojin will perform in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo. The Korean soloist has been trotting the globe since July 2022, covering cities across Europe and Latin America.

[Hero and featured image credit: woooojin0408/Instagram]

Kim Woojin’s Hong Kong concert: Venue and tickets

Kim will perform at the Ultra Arena Show DC, from 8 pm onwards on March 26. The tickets come in three categories: general, priority and VIP. The price of the tickets ranges from THB 1,800 to THB 4,800.

The VIP passes include various perks, like an exclusive meet and greet event, a photo session with Kim, and an early entry. The tickets are up for sale now, so visit Onion Productions’ website to book your slot at the earliest.

Kim Woojin’s rise as a soloist

The K-pop star started as a member of the mega boy group Stray Kids in 2017, only to part ways two years later. His transition to a soloist commenced with the pre-debut digital single Still Dream in 2021. His first world tour supports his latest release, The Moment: A Minor, a six-track record with the lead single Ready Now. Kim has amassed over 10 million plays across streaming platforms in his solo career. After spreading his charm in the music industry, Kim is set to venture into the television space with HBO Max’s series, Beyond The Wardrobe.