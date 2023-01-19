facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, ticket prices, and everything we know so far
Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, ticket prices, and everything we know so far
Culture
19 Jan 2023 06:45 PM

Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, ticket prices, and everything we know so far

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Dance to the beat from sunset to early hours—that’s the unmissable charm of Kolour Phuket, and now they’re back and bigger than ever.

This year, Kolour is back for four whole weekends instead of the usual two. Expect to party on the weekends of the 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th February 2023. They’re promising state-of-the-art productions in impressive venues that will surely satisfy any music lovers.

[Hero and featured image credit: wearekolour/Instagram]

Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, prices, and what we know so far

Each date features a pre-party, main party, and an after party—venues include Shelter, Café del Mar, and Illuzion Phuket. The headliners include Claptone, Nakadia, Oden & Fatzo, Sam Divine, and many more.

Tickets start at THB 1,400 but the after-party only ticket is just THB 250.

Expect to feel the sun and sea along with the music. Remember to book your flights and plan accordingly.

You can find out more information, including the full line-up and links to buy tickers on their website.

Phuket Music Events Festivals
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
