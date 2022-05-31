The Phuket Marathon is returning this 11-12 June

Attention, experienced, amateur, and even virtual runners: the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is back!

One of the top marathons in Thailand certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon event, is coming back to Laguna Phuket this June 11-12, 2022.

As the Covid-19 situation in Thailand alleviates and the Test & Go scheme has finally gotten cancelled, it seems like Thailand is churning out several fun events, and luring international visitors back into the country. The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will be held for two days from June 11-12 with six distance choices available: 2km kids’ run, 5km, 10.5km, half marathon 21km, marathon relay 42km, and marathon 42km.

[Hero and featured image credit: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon]

Postponed from October last year, the event will be hosted by Laguna Phuket, a resort complex comprised of some top resorts in Phuket including the Banyan Tree Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, SAii Laguna Phuket and many more. The scenic routes will start at Laguna Grove and continue past the local villages, rubber and pineapple plantations, and the serene beachfront of Sirinat National Park.

Considering the various distance choices, the marathon could be a fun and healthy activity for all family members with a chance to relax in the charming setting of the resorts. However, runners who can’t be physically present at the race venue can also participate virtually, for this is the country’s first hybrid race, where the virtual and real races will occur at the same time. With the use of the Sportstats Tracker application, remote runners progress will be tracked and shown in line with other on-site runners.

Registration is open until June 5, 2022. For more inquiries, contact 02-236-2931-2.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.