LANY is coming to Bangkok this November

First Justin Bieber, and now LANY. It looks like November is about to become a fun month for music lovers.

It has just been announced that American pop rock duo LANY will be coming to Bangkok in November, as part of their Asia 2022 tour. This news was announced in a watch-fast-or-you’ll-miss-it teaser on the band’s social media pages.

Whilst it will already be the fourth (!) time for LANY in Bangkok, more details are yet to be revealed. All we know for sure is that the end of the year is looking good in Bangkok, with concerts and international guests finally coming back to the city.