Create a wild harmony of flowers at Highland Park’s upcoming Whisky + Wildflowers workshop

There will, of course, be whisky involved.

This International Women’s Day, our team at Lifestyle Asia will be teaming up with award-winning whisky distillery Highland Park to host an exclusive flower arrangement workshop just for the occasion — and trust us, this is an event you’ll want to follow.

Set to take place at the ever-dreamy Blooming Gallery, the event aims to celebrate the achievements of women, as well as the launch of Highland Park’s new 15 Year Old Viking Heart whisky. While we can’t reveal much until the day itself, here are a few snippets of what you can expect.

We’ll be styling flowers in a whisky glass

Celebrating all things fun and feminine, our event will feature a floral workshop hosted by former fashion designer Mai Kittipanwanich of Wake Up in the Garden. Known for her refreshing approach to modern flower arrangements, guests will get to learn firsthand how to style their very own bouquet designs — the perfect way to jazz up any home.

The most exciting part? Arrangements will be done in whisky bottles, including the signature ceramic decanter that holds the Highland Park 15 Year Old Viking Heart. Coming in the form of beautifully embossed ceramic bottles, these have been carefully created by the experts at Wade Ceramics, and draw inspiration from ancient vessels that were used to store whisky centuries ago.

The workshop will be accompanied by a whisky tasting

How could we possibly celebrate the launch of an iconic new whisky, without properly tasting it? Throughout the event, guests will get to sip and savour the much-anticipated release, which has been hand-selected by Highland Park’s masker whisky maker himself. Taste-wise, expect all things warm and wholesome, with flavours ranging from fresh pineapple to charred cinnamon shards, warm vanilla sponge cake, and sun-kissed lemon zest. All of this is brought together with a complex, indulgent finish.

A Master Chef will be creating the finger food

Only the best for friends of our brand, after all. After the workshop and whisky tasting, guests will be invited to enjoy a floral-inspired afternoon tea. Consisting of innovative and flavourful light bites, the menu will be specially curated by the charismatic and talented Jessica “Paope” Wang Yuheng, well-recognised (and loved!) as the winner of Masterchef All Stars Thailand 2020.

All our friends will be there

Joining us will be members of our close-knit community of good life gurus and friends of Lifestyle Asia. And, of course, as your ultimate good life guide, we’ll be documenting the entire day, so stay tuned for more updates on our official social media accounts and website!

To find out more about Highland Park, visit highlandparkwhisky.com.