facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Lollapalooza music festival to make Asia debut in Mumbai next year
Lollapalooza music festival to make Asia debut in Mumbai next year
Culture
01 Aug 2022 03:00 PM

Lollapalooza music festival to make Asia debut in Mumbai next year

Sreetama Basu
Lollapalooza music festival to make Asia debut in Mumbai next year
Culture
Lollapalooza music festival to make Asia debut in Mumbai next year

Ravers, audiophiles, and fans of Lollapalooza, it’s official: the iconic global music festival is debuting in Asia next year.

Set to take place in Mumbai, Lollapalooza India is going to be a two-day musical festival held on January 28 and 29, 2023, as reported by the entertainment and ticketing platform giant BookMyShow. Read on to find out more.

Music festival Lollapalooza to debut in India next year

BookMyShow will team up along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents to spearhead the music festival as the promoter and co-producer for its Indian edition. The music festival was launched in 1991 and is globally famous and associated with alternative lifestyle, music and culture.

Having been around for 31 years, Lollapalooza has been all around the world, in seven locations across three continents. These countries host the music festival every year. At the heart of it, this is a festival of music, inclusivity and unique experiences at the centre of it.

A touring festival, the home of Lollapalooza is in Chicago, USA. Its annual editions are held across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far. Now Lollapalooza will make its debut in India in 2023.

Registrations for the India edition will be live on the official website of Lollapalooza, starting July 27, 2022 and will go on until July 31. Limited early bird tickets are available for pre-registered users that will go live on August 1, starting from Rs 7,000 (approx. THB 3,192).

[Hero Image: Instagram, Featured Image: Twitter]

Lollapalooza Paris Lollapalooza book my show
You might also like ...
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.