Watch ‘The Lord of the Rings’ with a full orchestra in Bangkok this October

If you thought rewatching The Lord of the Rings couldn’t get any more epic, think again. You have the chance to watch the award-winning film with a full orchestra in concert in a few months right here in Bangkok.

After Major Cineplex re-screened the original trilogy a few months ago, here is yet another opportunity to rewatch the very first film, this time in a much more epic way. For the first in Thailand, you’ll be able to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with a full-fledged orchestra, which honestly is the only proper way to watch it. Really, there should have been an orchestra when the films were shown here in Thailand for the first time years ago.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in concert with a full orchestra playing the score

For two nights, the very first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is being shown with the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra playing Howard Shore’s award-winning score live. Not only will there be over 100 musicians playing the music live but also a choir of 150 people. With an orchestra and a choir this large, it’s definitely a special way of watching Frodo, Sam, and the Fellowship embark on the perilous journey of getting rid of the One Ring in Mordor.

The Fellowship of the Ring, originally released in 2001, was nominated for 13 awards at the 74th Academy Awards and has also been inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2021 for its cultural significance.

The two nights on which the movie is being screened with an orchestra are October 28 and 29 at Prince Mahidol Hall at Prince Mahidol University. Tickets are already on sale with a special early bird price until August 20, starting at a price of THB 1,100.

Here’s hoping that The Two Towers and Return of the King will also get the same treatment.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring In Concert will be held on October 28 and 29 at Prince Mahidol Hall at Prince Mahidol University.