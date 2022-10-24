Loy Krathong and chill: 6 ways the Thai festival has changed in 2022

Loy Krathong is all about putting your bad vibes into the krathong and letting them float away. Unfortunately, we couldn’t fit our entire selves into the krathong so flowers and a candle will do. Here’s a look at how the festival is celebrated today, as it has changed and evolved, and even become known as the year’s most popular date night for teens.

There’s a purpose to loy-ing a krathong. Thai people believe that we do it to pay respect to “Pra Mae Khongkha,” the Goddess of the River. Many use it as a way to apologise for the misdeeds they had done against her—we use water everyday anyway, and sometimes we indirectly pollute the sources. Another popular belief is that we’re floating our misfortunes away along with the krathong. We can make wishes and ask for good merit as the Goddess is listening to our worries.

This is all well and good, but Loy Krathong today is celebrated quite differently than how it was traditionally. Read on for what Loy Krathong means in the year 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Buri Sriping Riverside Resort & Spa/Facebook]

The meaning of Loy Khratong in 2022

Krathongs are sustainable now

Every year, photos surface online of how much trash and pollution these krathongs create after the event, and it’s so much that even the people that normally aren’t environmentally conscious feel bad about it. That’s why it’s an ongoing trend to use krathongs that are more environmentally friendly. They cost around the same price, and they make you feel less guilty—win, win anyway.

People generally prefer the ones made from bread or the traditional ones created using banana leaves. Those ones are better for your Instagram stories, anyway, and they take only days to decompose. The foam ones are horrible and takes more than 50 years to decompose. Weigh your options.

The festival is celebrated everywhere from temples and parks to malls and hotels

There’s a plethora of places to loy your krathong, even for Bangkok alone we can’t list them all. However, there are definitely places to highlight.

Riverside malls and centres are one of the more popular destinations. They usually host an event, and you can go down and enjoy the food sold there as you stroll along Chao Phraya. Think Iconsiam, Asiatique, Lhong 1919, and Tha Maharaj.

Hotels also hold extravagant events each year, especially riverside ones. Prime examples include The Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and more. Even the ones that aren’t by the river are celebrating Loy Krathong at their venues, such as The Sukhothai and even the Four Seasons Chiang Mai. If you live near these hotels, check them out and see if it’s right for you.

Many also celebrate Loy Krathong at Buddhist temples, for an extra air of spirituality. Popular ones include Wat Arun and Wat Saket.

Perhaps, you prefer the park. It might be crowded but it won’t be too loud and crazy. Benjakiti Park, Benjasiri Park, and Lumpini Park are among the most-visited spots.

Contents of the krathong have changed

No matter the style of your krathong, the common theme is the assorted flowers. You will see traditional flowers being used, from lotus to globe amaranth, which are elements that pay respect to the deities above. The candle symbolises knowledge and wisdom, while the incense sticks represent purity and compassion.

Many put coins in the krathong as an offering to the goddess and to make merit, as if they’re bringing back wealth and abundance. As a result, a lot of people have found new jobs swimming around the ponds and collecting coins from your krathongs. As annoying as that may look, you already made the merit, so let the goddess and karma take care of that matter.

Some sources will also tell you to put in locks of hair and nail clippings into the krathong as an offering. Some people do it, some people don’t. It’s not required, but nice to know that the still option exists.

Loy Krathong has become a greater festival, from food stalls to live performances

Loy Krathong is a whole festival in itself, not just a small cultural thing anymore. Sample the food and all the fun that your preferred venue has to offer. Many universities, such as Chulalongkorn, hold their own Loy Krathong festival every year. They have food stalls run by students and alumni, live performances, little trinkets as souvenirs, and more.

It is a festival where teens famously lose their virginity

Very fun fact: Loy Krathong is often associated with losing your virginity. After all, it’s a nice occasion for a date—it’s at night with a full moon, there’s food, and a krathong to make a wish together. It’s all very romantic if you think about it.

We’re not stopping your fun as you’re planning for a session of Loy Krathong and chill. Just remember that consent (and being age-appropriate) is always sexy.

If your krathong that you loy together with your significant other happens to capsize, many would associate it with the relationship failing. There’s a popular new-age saying to fix this, though. As Christmas is coming up soon, some say that the mistletoe can aid in finding a new relationship the month after.

Floating lanterns are not cool anymore

It looks beautiful, it looks great for socials—we get it. However, these lanterns are not so beautiful after a day or two in the air. Every year, news surface of these lanterns causing fires in people’s homes and agricultural areas, along with being a massive contribution to the landfills. Flights have to be cancelled for these events for safety, and these lanterns can be mistaken as food by aquatic animals, putting them in danger, too.

Floating lanterns are just not great for the environment, and people have been questioning if these events are worth the damage.

This Loy Krathong, make sure you celebrate safely and responsibly, no matter how it has changed over the years.