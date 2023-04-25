Central Department Store x Lifestyle Asia Thailand

The hottest fashion party of the year— vibrant colours, stylish outfits, and A-list celebs!

On March 23, 2023, Lifestyle Asia Thailand and Central Department Store joined hands to create the hottest event— Central Fashion Party! The event was hosted at Central Ladprao, 1st floor. Showcasing Central Edition Summer Collections 2023, many Thai celebrities, influencers, and VIP guests attended the show to see the world’s latest fashion trends. So, if you missed the eventful party, don’t worry Lifestyle Asia Thailand has got you covered with an event recap.

[All images were taken by Ekapol Buapeng]

Attendees

It wouldn’t be Bangkok’s most anticipated fashion party if Thailand’s A-list celebrities did not appear. Many familiar faces were sitting in the front row, such as Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, Wongravee Nateetorn, and Nittha Jirayungyurn. Other stars that joined were Thanachai Sakchaicharoenkul, Chayapat Kongsub, Kittichat Techahuasing, and the T-Pop group, Trinity.

Happenings

As invitees arrived, many took photos on the backdrop and at the sticker booth. Loud screams of A-list fans could be heard all around as they crowded near the show to see their favourite stars. The fashion party showcased over 50 trendy looks from Central Edition Summer Collections 2023 with world-class designers and brands included MAJE, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, Sandro, KENZO, Diane von Furstenberg, Marimekko, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and more.

The collection’s styling was superb. Dopamine brights, vibrant colours, neutrals, stripes, power suits, and prints that epitomise the essence of summer were seen throughout the show. With models striking down the stage, we spotted some stunning outfits. One look was giving off Harry Styles as the model wore a pink suit with a glittery pink dress shirt. However, for a bolder summer fit, the cheetah-printed two-piece was astonishing.

To end the show on a spectacular note, the artist, Thanwa Boonsoongnern, also known as The Toys, made an appearance. The crowds were treated to a mini-concert of his greatest hits, including “Kiss by Kiss,” “blurblur,” “Sleep now,” “Fire boy,” “100%,” “Before rain,” and more. Overall, the Central Fashion Party was one of the biggest fashion events of the year, living up to its expectation as the most anticipated fashion party. Fun, fashionable and with a fabulous guest list, this event reinforced Central Department Store as Thailand’s fashion destination.

To shop the Central Edition Summer Collections 2023, visit CENTRAL’s website.