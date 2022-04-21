5 reasons to visit Mad Face Food Week 2022 in Bangkok this weekend

This weekend, we’re heading to Mad Face Food Week 2022. Here are five reasons why.

This upcoming weekend, 22-24 April 2022, Sansiri Backyard is the place to be, and Mad Face Food Week 2022 is the reason why. The annual immersive food festival is back and we’re excited. If you’re one for the coolest food events happening around town, this one sits at the top of the list. Entry is THB 100 and is inclusive of one drink and bingo game access. In case you need some convincing, here are five reasons why you should add this event to your weekend plans. See you there.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mad Face Food Week]

5 reasons to visit Mad Face Food Week 2022 in Bangkok

1. The food

The first and foremost reason to visit Mad Face Food Week 2022? The food. In case the name of the event is not palpable enough, this event is all about food. From live cooking stations to exclusive chef collab dinners, expect a curated mashup of all things food-related. There’ll be stalls from all kinds of Bangkok restaurants and eateries, from Aromkwan to Yora, and Gallery Pizza to Plantiful. This year, we’re particularly excited about the dinners, which feature everyone from Hawm x Nosh Nosh Project to Samlor and All Cats All Bats.

As advertised as part of the marketing campaign, brace yourselves for a ‘summer food coma.’ Click here for the food lineup.

2. The crowd

We know the food lineup is going to be top tier, but so is the crowd. Whilst it does have a festival and market feel to it, the crowd at Mad Face Food Week is fun and varied. Think industry insiders, cheeky and charming chefs, suave somebodies, and, of course, hungry humans. A fun crowd? We think so. A good reason to visit the food festival? We know so.

3. The music

Fact: choice of music can make or break the event. And the music lineup at Mad Face Food Week 2022 is certainly leaning towards “make.” The curated music list of performers includes Motherfunky, Isaac Aesili, Gramaphone Children, and lots more. All in all, to go with the good food, we’re also expecting good music. Click here for the full music lineup.

4. The location

For those that love exploring cool outdoor spaces, Sansiri Backyard is your incentive to visit the forthcoming food festival. Whilst foodies are on their way to a ‘summer food coma,’ we know you’ll be exploring the delightful compound that belongs to the Sansiri T77 Community. A big space that can make you forget you’re even in Bangkok at all.

5. The vibes

With a combination of fine food and drink, a cool crowd, great music, and a unique location, vibrant vibes are more or less guaranteed. So, in case the previously listed four reasons aren’t convincing enough, head over to Mad Face Food Week 2022 purely for the vibes. Carnivore, herbivore, music lover, or vibe lover, there’s plenty for everyone here.

