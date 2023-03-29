Mad Face Food Week is back this April for lovers of street food

Under the theme of “Street Food & Culture,” Mad Face Food Week returns for 2023, and boy does it sound amazing for foodies of Bangkok.

Mad Face Food Week returns 28-30 April at Sansiri Backyard, from 3-11pm. For those who has never been, it’s an annual platform celebrating local food culture.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mad Face Food Week/Website]

For vendors, the festival provides an opportunity to let loose and showcase their creativity in culinary form. The laid-back environment and the abundance of good vibes only contribute to those things, after all. For customers, you can make the most of the experience by trying new things out of your comfort zone—so many delicious creations await. Plus, it’s a great way to support the local industry.

Be sure to arrive on an empty stomach and/or with some company to properly sample the food, as there are a lot of options to choose from. Savoury delicacies, sweet desserts, some snacks to take home—seems like our afternoons are set.

Furthermore, parking is available, and the venue is pet-friendly.

Whilst we don’t know the exact vendor list just yet, below are some shots from last year’s Mad Face Food Week:

Entry is THB 150, inclusive of one drink. Children under the age of 13 can enter free of charge. You can find more information at Mad Face Food Week.