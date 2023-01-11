Bigger venue, more vendors, and all the same vibes you know and love. The much-anticipated Made By Legacy flea market is back for 2023.

For those not familiar, Made By Legacy flea market is an annual event that celebrates the “new old community.” It’s full of all things vintage, and gorgeous craft locals, dealers, and makers from all over the country—gathered in one place for three days only.

[Hero and featured image credit: Made By Legacy : New Old Community/Facebook]

Made By Legacy Flea Market is back for 2023

For their 14th edition, they’re moving to the Saengthong Rice 1968 Warehouse. It’s the biggest untouched riverside warehouse since 1968, and they’re bringing in more than 200 vendors that will make you shop till you drop. Expect art pieces, home decor, vintage apparel, accessories, vinyl records, and so much more.

If you already love vintage, this will certainly be worthwhile. If you don’t, this is the perfect chance to get acquainted with the aesthetic that doesn’t go out of fashion.

Don’t worry if you arrive on an empty stomach, for there are also food and drinks available. A plethora of cuisines and their beloved highlights, as well as fun cocktails will be ready as you groove to the music and take in the urban riverside vibes.

The Made By Legacy flea market will be on from 13-15 January, 2023, from 3pm-midnight, at Saengthong Rice 1968 Warehouse, Rat Burana, Bangkok. You can find more information at Made By Legacy.