Maho Rasop 2023 has released its first line-up, and we’re going bananas

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to expand your musical boundaries, grab a ticket to Maho Rasop 2023 right now, because the recently released line-up is sure to take you far beyond your listening comfort zone.

Maho Rasop 2023 will take place on 2-3 December at the same venue as last year, the ESC Park in Rangsit. The first line-up has just been announced, and includes the following: Interpol, Idles, Alvvays, Caspian, The Yers, Balming Tiger, Alex G, Envy, Homeshake, Yard Act, Mildlife, Squid, Otoboke Beaver, Soft Pine, Death of Heather, and Ford Trio.

Many other bands will be announced later, as is usual, but the disclosed bands have already sent the crowd into a frenzy.

If these bands are already enough for you to make up your mind, lock the dates and take advantage of the early bird tickets now priced at only THB3,990 for two days. The early bird tickets will only be available until 10 July, and the Phase 1 tickets from 11 July onwards will be priced at THB4,490.

Maho Rasop is an international music festival in Bangkok that was born under the collaboration of three concert promoters: Have You Heard?, Seen Scene Space, and Fungjai. After its first event in 2018, Maho Rasop expanded and grew larger while maintaining international production standards. The festival aims to promote the global indie music scene, expanding people’s awareness every year.

For more information, visit the website or buy tickets here.

