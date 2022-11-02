facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November
Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November
Culture
02 Nov 2022 02:00 PM

Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November

Lifestyle Asia

Maho Rasop Festival 2022 takes place this 19-20 November. Here’s the low-down on Bangkok’s first and most famous international independent music festival, as it finally makes its grand return after a 2-year hiatus. 

Maho Rasop Festival is back! Featuring a diverse lineup of fresh and renowned acts from all over the world, the independent music festival aims to cast a spotlight on regional and local artists. Taking place between 19-20 November this year, read on for details on line-up, activities, and ticket pricing. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maho Rasop Festival via Facebook]

Maho Rasop Festival returns this November 2022

maho rasop festival 2022

Maho Rasop Festival has long been known for its lively community of music lovers and musicians. Over 3 stages of live music, this 19-20 November, the event will take place at ESC PARK Rangsit. 

The line-up

The line-up for 19 November can be found below (with little emoji flags to indicate the artist’s country of origin):

A Place To Bury Strangers 🇺🇸
Alec Orachi 🇹🇭
Buddha Beat 🇲🇾
Crack Cloud 🇨🇦
Cornelius 🇯🇵
Death Of A Salesman 🇹🇭
Desktop error 🇹🇭
DIIV 🇺🇸
Dry Cleaning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
DOGWHINE 🇹🇭
DYGL 🇯🇵
Fazerdaze 🇳🇿
Foodman 🇯🇵
Haru Nemuri – 春ねむり 🇯🇵
H 3 F 🇹🇭
KIKI 🇹🇭
Last Dinosaurs 🇦🇺
Matt Maltese 🇬🇧
Mild High Club 🇺🇸
MILLI 🇹🇭
MONO 🇯🇵
Moonchild 🇺🇸
새소년 SE SO NEON 🇰🇷
Srirajah Sound System 🇹🇭
Tokyo Shoegazer 🇯🇵
Vanthan 🇰🇭
Yussef Dayes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The line-up for BOILER ROOM on 20 November, can be found below: 

Asa Moto
DJ DRAGON
Chalo
DOTT b2b Elaheh (Unst)
Marmosets
PETE TR (Thanart Rasanon)
Rempit Goddess
THAISTICK

More are to be announced soon. 

Pre-party and tickets

For those who simply cannot wait, there will also be a Maho Rasp Pre-Party at DECOMMUNE this 5 November 2022. Entry is free for ticket holders (and their plus ones!). More info on the Maho Rasop Pre-Party can be found on the event page. 

The 1-Day pass is priced at THB 3190. The 2-day pass is priced at THB 4390, or THB 3990 per person for a 2-day pass group ticket. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon. 

Entertainment Music Events
You might also like ...
Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.