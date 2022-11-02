Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November

Maho Rasop Festival 2022 takes place this 19-20 November. Here’s the low-down on Bangkok’s first and most famous international independent music festival, as it finally makes its grand return after a 2-year hiatus.

Maho Rasop Festival is back! Featuring a diverse lineup of fresh and renowned acts from all over the world, the independent music festival aims to cast a spotlight on regional and local artists. Taking place between 19-20 November this year, read on for details on line-up, activities, and ticket pricing.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maho Rasop Festival via Facebook]

Maho Rasop Festival returns this November 2022

Maho Rasop Festival has long been known for its lively community of music lovers and musicians. Over 3 stages of live music, this 19-20 November, the event will take place at ESC PARK Rangsit.

The line-up

The line-up for 19 November can be found below (with little emoji flags to indicate the artist’s country of origin):

A Place To Bury Strangers 🇺🇸

Alec Orachi 🇹🇭

Buddha Beat 🇲🇾

Crack Cloud 🇨🇦

Cornelius 🇯🇵

Death Of A Salesman 🇹🇭

Desktop error 🇹🇭

DIIV 🇺🇸

Dry Cleaning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

DOGWHINE 🇹🇭

DYGL 🇯🇵

Fazerdaze 🇳🇿

Foodman 🇯🇵

Haru Nemuri – 春ねむり 🇯🇵

H 3 F 🇹🇭

KIKI 🇹🇭

Last Dinosaurs 🇦🇺

Matt Maltese 🇬🇧

Mild High Club 🇺🇸

MILLI 🇹🇭

MONO 🇯🇵

Moonchild 🇺🇸

새소년 SE SO NEON 🇰🇷

Srirajah Sound System 🇹🇭

Tokyo Shoegazer 🇯🇵

Vanthan 🇰🇭

Yussef Dayes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The line-up for BOILER ROOM on 20 November, can be found below:

Asa Moto

DJ DRAGON

Chalo

DOTT b2b Elaheh (Unstๆ)

Marmosets

PETE TR (Thanart Rasanon)

Rempit Goddess

THAISTICK

More are to be announced soon.

Pre-party and tickets

For those who simply cannot wait, there will also be a Maho Rasp Pre-Party at DECOMMUNE this 5 November 2022. Entry is free for ticket holders (and their plus ones!). More info on the Maho Rasop Pre-Party can be found on the event page.

The 1-Day pass is priced at THB 3190. The 2-day pass is priced at THB 4390, or THB 3990 per person for a 2-day pass group ticket. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon.