Maho Rasop Festival is back with a bang this November

Maho Rasop Festival 2022 takes place this 19-20 November. Here’s the low-down on Bangkok’s first and most famous international independent music festival, as it finally makes its grand return after a 2-year hiatus.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maho Rasop Festival via Facebook]
Maho Rasop Festival returns this November 2022
Maho Rasop Festival has long been known for its lively community of music lovers and musicians. Over 3 stages of live music, this 19-20 November, the event will take place at ESC PARK Rangsit.
The line-up
The line-up for 19 November can be found below (with little emoji flags to indicate the artist’s country of origin):
A Place To Bury Strangers 🇺🇸
Alec Orachi 🇹🇭
Buddha Beat 🇲🇾
Crack Cloud 🇨🇦
Cornelius 🇯🇵
Death Of A Salesman 🇹🇭
Desktop error 🇹🇭
DIIV 🇺🇸
Dry Cleaning 🏴
DOGWHINE 🇹🇭
DYGL 🇯🇵
Fazerdaze 🇳🇿
Foodman 🇯🇵
Haru Nemuri – 春ねむり 🇯🇵
H 3 F 🇹🇭
KIKI 🇹🇭
Last Dinosaurs 🇦🇺
Matt Maltese 🇬🇧
Mild High Club 🇺🇸
MILLI 🇹🇭
MONO 🇯🇵
Moonchild 🇺🇸
새소년 SE SO NEON 🇰🇷
Srirajah Sound System 🇹🇭
Tokyo Shoegazer 🇯🇵
Vanthan 🇰🇭
Yussef Dayes 🏴
The line-up for BOILER ROOM on 20 November, can be found below:
Asa Moto
DJ DRAGON
Chalo
DOTT b2b Elaheh (Unstๆ)
Marmosets
PETE TR (Thanart Rasanon)
Rempit Goddess
THAISTICK
More are to be announced soon.
Pre-party and tickets
For those who simply cannot wait, there will also be a Maho Rasp Pre-Party at DECOMMUNE this 5 November 2022. Entry is free for ticket holders (and their plus ones!). More info on the Maho Rasop Pre-Party can be found on the event page.
The 1-Day pass is priced at THB 3190. The 2-day pass is priced at THB 4390, or THB 3990 per person for a 2-day pass group ticket. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon.