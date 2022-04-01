Pre-season: Manchester United set to battle Liverpool in Bangkok

Manchester has confirmed that they will be facing their arch-rival Liverpool in Bangkok as part of their pre-season plans in 2022.

With restrictions lifting across the world, Manchester United and Liverpool have agreed to face off in Bangkok for a pre-season friendly match. The two English Premier League giants will visit Rajamangala Stadium where they will battle it out for the Bangkok Century Cup. Now that the date has been set, here’s everything that we know about the highly anticipated match and where you can buy the tickets.

[Hero Image Credit: Thomas Serer/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Connor Coyne/Unsplash]

Dubbed ‘The Match’, this match will mark the Premier League rivals’ first money-spinning overseas tours since the Covid-19 pandemic. It’ll host the Red Devils against the Reds on July 12, less than a month before the new Premier League season is set to start on August 6. After the match, Manchester United will fly to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on Jul 15 and Crystal Palace four days later.

In addition, this will be the first stop for Liverpool’s summer tour and will mark a return to the Rajamangala Stadium following a hugely successful 2015-16 pre-season tour. While in Thailand, the club will also take an active role in key local community projects and cultural activities.

This exciting match is expected to go ahead as planned since Thailand eased entry requirements for fully vaccinated travellers who can now enter the country without quarantine. A negative Covid-19 test on the first and fifth day in the kingdom is the only requirement for this.

Tickets will go on sale from today onwards and can be purchased through the Thai Ticket Major’s official website. Ticket prices range from 5,000 Baht to 25,000 Baht, and each buyer can buy up to four tickets each. Both clubs have a huge fanbase in Thailand and there is no doubt the stadium will be packed with fans and spectators.