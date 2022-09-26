Mandala Weekender 2022: Dates, lineup, and more

The Mandala Weekender is back after a two-year hiatus, and their comeback is guaranteed to be full of fun and lively energy—even more than ever before.

It’s certainly something to look forward to if you’re down for a party. The event will be taking place during the Singapore race weekend (30 Sep – 2 Oct), promoting a one-of-a-kind clash of music and culture.

People joining the Weekender will be lighting up the venue at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, a place that’s no stranger to great vibes. And if you’re also there for the F1, there will also be a 30-metre LED screen streaming from 7pm onwards on 1 Oct, and full race on 2 Oct.

[Hero image credit: Danny Howe/Unsplash]

Mandala Weekender 2022: The full lineup

Friday, 30 September

Rae Sremmurd

Kelis (insert joke about her milkshake bringing all the boys to the yard here)

Skinny Macho

DJ Nash D

Saturday, 1 October

Armand van Helden

The Ritual (Anané and Louie Vega)

DJ Orio

Sunday, 2 October

Rudimental

Basement Jaxx

Kungs

Joshua

And they’re still teasing for more to appear, so keep an eye out.

The performances will surely keep you on your toes for the night, as they start at 10.30pm, and last until 4.30am. But hey, who needs the sleep when the party’s this good, right?

For more information on the event and for buying tickets, you can visit their official website here.