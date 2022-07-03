facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Maroon 5 is coming to Bangkok this year!
Maroon 5 is coming to Bangkok this year!
03 Jul 2022

In a surprise move, Maroon 5 announced an additional stop on their 2022 World Tour last night. It’s official now: Maroon 5 is coming to Bangkok this December.

The band behind hits like This Love and Moves Like Jagger is heading to Bangkok. This comes as a happy surprise to fans, as the Thai capital has been added as an additional destination on the Asian leg of the band’s 2022 World Tour.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maroon 5 via Facebook]

Recently releasing their seventh studio album, JORDI, Maroon 5’s latest record features big names like Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Blackbear. Not only does 2022 mark the launch of these special collabs, but it also marks 20 years since Maroon 5’s debut album, Songs About Jane, which included extremely beloved hits like Sunday Morning, She Will Be Loved, and arguably their most famous This Love.

Followed by Singapore, Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, on 10 December 2022, Maroon 5 will be heading to Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium. As the news is still pretty fresh, more details are yet to be revealed. One thing we know for sure: we’re definitely thankful for the addition of this One More Night.

It’s looking like Bangkok is really getting back on its pre-Covid-like feet, with over 9 live concerts still happening (and still counting) this 2022.

More details can be found on Maroon 5’s website.

Entertainment Music Events concerts Maroon 5
