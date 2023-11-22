facebook
'Matilda the Musical' is coming to Bangkok in 2024
Culture
22 Nov 2023

‘Matilda the Musical’ is coming to Bangkok in 2024

Eric E. Surbano

Get ready, revolting children: Matilda the Musical is set to take the stage in Bangkok 2024.

After staging Waterfall: A New Musical, an original production with a Broadway cast, this year, the Rachadalai Theatre at Esplanade has teased a brand new musical that’s set to take the stage sometime in 2024—and it’s an international musical that everyone loves. There are no details yet aside from the teaser the theatre posted on its Instagram but what’s certain is that Matilda the Musical is bringing its revolting children to Bangkok in 2024. 

Matilda the Musical takes the revolt to the Bangkok stage in 2024

Rachadalai’s Instagram posted the teaser on November 20 saying “Something wondrous is coming soon” along with the hashtag #MatildaTheMusicalBKK2024. Live Nation Tero will also be handling the ticket sales judging by the other hashtags. No other details were given with the post ending with “For more info, please stay tuned!”

The musical is based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, which follows the eponymous precocious little girl who has parents who don’t love her and goes to a school that‘s ruled by the authoritarian Miss Trunchbull. After discovering she has telekinetic powers, Matilda takes it upon herself to help her teacher reclaim her life and encourages her classmates to rise up against Trunchbull.

With music written by Tim Minchin, the musical launched an international tour in August which kicked off in Tel Aviv, Israel. Though Rachadalai hasn’t confirmed which company will be coming to Bangkok, this touring company will likely be taking the stage in 2024. Expect more details, such as ticket pricing and the duration of the production, to be announced soon. 

