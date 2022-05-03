Met Gala 2022 Memes: The best Instagram and Twitter reactions

The Met Gala 2022 took place in New York tonight, and naturally the internet had a lot to say. Judging from in bed in our pyjamas, here are the best Met Gala 2022 memes we’ve spotted so far.

Under the #MemeTheMet hashtag, plenty of jokes and puns were made for a number of topics. Blake Lively as Lady Liberty definitely took the top spot, followed by Kylie Jenner is a white bridal-like Off-White gown, and Billie Eilish, who looked like straight out of a classical painting. All in good fun and in plenty of Met Gala meme humour, here are some of our favourite memes of the night.

The Met Gala 2022 memes from Twitter and Instagram

Here. We. Go.

i can’t wait to turn into miranda priesly for #metgala day pic.twitter.com/VwONG3iC3x — kira jackson (@thekirajackson) May 1, 2022

The biggest moment.

The magic is real.

The struggle is real.

We all know this look.

What was the theme again?

The opposite of playing hard to get.

Oops.

We’re into Bridgerton too!

Honestly? We see it.

Honestly, honestly? We see this too.

When you gotta be at the Met Gala and the Multiverse of Madness movie premiere in the same night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hU8MxfryG6 — Bri Rose🌹 (@BriRoseCosplay) May 2, 2022

“Punk History x Met Gala”

Only Pete Davidson.

I appreciate Pete Davidson Peaceing out while Kim does all the modeling work 💀 #metgala pic.twitter.com/GB8zDayMGY — Chandra :) (@Granolabird) May 3, 2022

We missed you, Taylor.

I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around, my faith in you was fading #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/WEPvemPDcf — Kevin Mtz (@Kevin_Mtz14) May 3, 2022

Until next year, fellow Met Gala meme lovers.