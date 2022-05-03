facebook
Met Gala 2022 Memes: The best Instagram and Twitter reactions
03 May 2022 12:11 PM

The Met Gala 2022 took place in New York tonight, and naturally the internet had a lot to say. Judging from in bed in our pyjamas, here are the best Met Gala 2022 memes we’ve spotted so far.

Under the #MemeTheMet hashtag, plenty of jokes and puns were made for a number of topics. Blake Lively as Lady Liberty definitely took the top spot, followed by Kylie Jenner is a white bridal-like Off-White gown, and Billie Eilish, who looked like straight out of a classical painting. All in good fun and in plenty of Met Gala meme humour, here are some of our favourite memes of the night.

The Met Gala 2022 memes from Twitter and Instagram

Here. We. Go.

The biggest moment.

The magic is real.

The struggle is real.

We all know this look.

What was the theme again?

The opposite of playing hard to get.

Oops.

We’re into Bridgerton too!

Honestly? We see it.

Honestly, honestly? We see this too.

“Punk History x Met Gala”

Only Pete Davidson.

We missed you, Taylor.

Until next year, fellow Met Gala meme lovers.

