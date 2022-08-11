This Thai Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating our Thai mums by taking lifestyle notes from their habits. Here are 10 important lessons we’ve observed.

There are many things we know will please a Thai mum. Get good grades in school. Stay away from drugs and alcohol. Play at least all the instruments in an orchestra. These are pretty standard, and pretty common knowledge. But what about the more subtle things, the things that only mums do, and may not even realise they do?

This Thai Mother’s Day, we’re paying tribute to Thai mothers (and more) with a few select anecdotes. Mums, we’ve been watching you. We love you. We can’t wait to hear the lecture and laughter after this one. Please take these with a grain of salt, even though you’ve told us countless times that sodium is bad for the heart.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels]

Thai Mother’s Day 2022: 10 cute and ridiculous lessons we’re taking from Thai mums

1. Always be sure to wish friends and family a happy day of the week, every day of the week. Also let them know which colours are lucky on each day, and what the flower of the day is. This is important knowledge to share on all your Line chats.

2. You don’t need a coin or stamp collection. Collect plastic bags. Never let a plastic bag go to waste. Fold them neatly and let them take over your entire home.

3. If you have multiple children, make sure you give them similar names, either all linking to one theme, or through alliteration. Make sure you call them by the wrong name always.

4. Tupperware. Make sure you have Tupperware everywhere. The fridge should feel like a game of Tetris for leftover food.

5. Sorry, western friends, but fruit is a dessert. Always serve up neatly sliced fruit at the end of the meal. Bonus points if you also go through the effort of peeling off the skin. Extra bonus points if you keep the skin on, and list out the nutritional benefits to anyone who will listen.

6. When it comes to hair, bigger is always better. More volume, more!

7. If your son or daughter doesn’t pick up your phone call on the first go, keep calling until your battery dies. Dedication is key. Make that phone vibrate into oblivion. When they pick up, let them know you were just checking in.

8. Always drink hot water, never cold. Ice cubes are your enemy. That time you caught Covid-19? It was because you didn’t drink hot water in the morning.

9. When it comes to Facebook photo opps, more is always better. More photos to share with FB group aunties, more!

10. At the end of the day, “Have you eaten?” and “What did you eat?” are a love language of their own. No matter the hour, always ask these questions, and always follow up with a hot home-cooked meal — with a side of neighbourhood gossip.

One thing remains true: no one does it like mum. Thank you for all the big and little lessons. Happy Mother’s Day!