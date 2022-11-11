8 music festivals in Asia you can still party at before 2022 ends

The Vengaboys are right: we do like to party. Let’s take a look at music festivals in Asia we can go party at before this year comes to a close.

Asia is no stranger to music festivals. After all, one of the things people fly in for is the extravagant parties we throw. Full Moon, Songkran, Wonderfruit, Rolling Loud—just to name a few. And as the end of the year is on the horizon, many are looking to use up vacation days and dance till we drop. Haven’t planned your trips yet? Let us help.

8 festivals in Asia to party at before the end of 2022

Bloom, Vietnam (25-27 November)

Bloom is a three-day weekender located at Long Viet Agricultural Park. From techno and house, to indie and even psychedelic rock, it’s a showcase of different genres coming together. Couple that with the beautiful venue close to nature, and it will be a treat to all your six senses.

You can find out more via the Bloom Facebook page.

Pitch HK, Hong Kong (26-27 November)

If you adore spontaneity, Pitch is right up your alley. It’s for members only, but the membership is free, and the location will be announced very close to the event. Even we don’t know the location yet, but considering it’s Pitch, better pack your tents and boots beforehand. Richie, Busy Boi, Alex Nude, and more will be there to keep you on your feet.

You can find out more information via the Pitch HK website.

ZoukOut 2022, Singapore (2-3 December)

ZoukOut is back after a three-year hiatus to let partygoers light the floor on fire as they marvel at the beautiful coastline of Sentosa. The theme this year is titled ‘The Futuristic City of Dreams,’ in partnership with the producers of Coachella. You’ll get to see internationally-famed artists, such as Zedd, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and many more.

You can find out more information via the ZoukOut website.

Secret Weekend 5, Vietnam (2-4 December)

This music festival is for members only, and they’re keeping it very lowkey—in a sense that in order to look at all the info, you need to be a member of their private Facebook group. From Friday to Sunday, expect all kinds of vibes. There will be disco, house, techno, afro deep tech, and even a live drag showcase. It’s certainly for everyone to enjoy.

You can find out more information via the Secret Weekend Facebook group.

Djakarta Warehouse Project, Indonesia (9-11 December)

We see Hardwell and DJ Snake, and we were like “Huh, this looks nice.” Then Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix’s names come up and we start hyperventilating. We then read “Yellow Claw” and our mouths begin to foam.

Apart from the star-studded line-up, Djkarta also offers travel packages for those flying in. They’d come out and carry us in if they could, but this is already amazing.

You can find more information via the DJakarta Warehouse Project website.

808 Festival, Thailand (9-11 December)

We know Bitec Bangna is a big, big exhibition hall—now imagine it filled with sound systems, lights, and with people jumping up and down. Some of the headliners include Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell, Zedd, and more. It’s not everyday you see a lineup like this in Thailand, so grab your tickets fast.

You can find out more information via the 808 Festival website.

Wonderfruit, Thailand (15-18 December)

Wonderfruit is one of the festivals people plan their year for. That’s because they don’t offer only just great music, but also a chance to take part in art, wellness, and many cultural events that will make your travel and planning certainly worth it. Try the galactic gong bath organised by Lotus Wellness, learn about ancient medicinal plants, listen to the talks, join the sunrise drumming, and so much more.

You can find more information via Wonderfruit..

Burning Beach, Indonesia (16-17 December)

The beaches of Bali will certainly be on fire, as world-class entertainers will be making their way there for two days. Three stages with over 40 DJs are certainly enough to ensure a weekend you’ll talk about for months on end. Hit the waves and play with the sand, then get ready to dance. Sounds like a plan.

You can find more information via the Burning Beach website.

Creamfields Vietnam, Vietnam (17 December)

If you’re familiar with music festivals, this may not be your first time hearing about Creamfields. They’re all over the world, including Thailand, and now they’re expanding to Vietnam at the island of Phú Quốc. Expect great sounds by international producers and local talents alike, as well like-minded individuals having the time of their lives.

You can find more information via the Creamfields Vietnam Facebook page.