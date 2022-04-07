Music festivals and Songkran parties to check out in Bangkok this April 2022

Take your upcoming Songkran 2022 fun to the next level with these music festivals and parties in Bangkok.

What could be better than combining your love for music with a holiday? Whether you’re planning your itinerary for Songkran or simply looking for ideas to enjoy the holiday and forget about the daily stress, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of the upcoming music festivals this Songkran 2022 to help you make the most of your time in Bangkok. With regulations and safety measures in place, you can feel assured that your fun time will be both memorable and safe.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tijs van Leur/Unsplash]

Songkran Hibiscus Night

Start things off with the small-scale music event if you want to avoid large crowd. Amp up your night with Songkran Hibiscus Night at Bar Yard. Here, you won’t be able to resist getting your groove on with the performances from a roster of DJs, percussionists, and hula dancers who are ready to serve you joy. At the same time, they’ve got special nibbles and cocktails dedicated to the celebration of the coming Thai New Year to keep your tummy happy. Put on your best tropical outfits and join this energetic pre-Songkran festivity; it’ll certainly help to get your mood in tune with the highly anticipated holiday. Book tickets via Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s official website to reserve your table. They’re priced at THB 500 and come with a Songkran cocktail.

Date: 8 April 2022

More info: Bar Yard

SPACEPLUS Bangkok Presents Atlantis Water Festival 2022

Atlantis Water Festival is bringing back pre-pandemic fun and a festival experience that you’ve been missing during the lockdowns. Although this year you won’t be able to enjoy the wetness that the festival usually has, the ultimate clubbing experience at the newly opened SPACEPLUS is absolutely something you wouldn’t want to miss. Whether it’s the production or performance with out-of-this-world visuals and lightning, this 4-day music festival is packed with so many surprises that await.

Dates: 13 – 16 April 2022

More info: SPACEPLUS Bangkok

Songkran Evening @ Feelings, SQ Boutique Hotel

If you’re big on nu-disco and various styles of house music, Feelings is where you should be heading to. Starting from 5pm, DJ Dunk, DJ Dave Soul, and DJ Rabbit Disco will be there to uplift your mood and help you chill after a tiring day of water fights. It’s free entry so there’s no need to worry about the tickets.

Date: 15 April 2022

More info: Feelings

Pulse Neon Get Wet Party

You can’t miss out on the Pulse Neon Get Wet Party festival if you’re a fan of Drag Race. Aside from a bunch of exciting shows and performances at Pulse Clinic Silom, you’ll have an exclusive chance to interact with drag queens including the beloved star Pangina Heals, who will be keeping you entertained the entire night. Tickets are priced at THB 500 and you can purchase via Ticketmelon or on the day itself before entering.

Date: 16 April 2022

More info: Pulse Clinic