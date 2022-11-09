Check out these must-visit events at ICONSIAM before 2022 ends

As 2023 is approaching, those looking for a place to celebrate the festivities of 2022 and the post-COVID world must visit the world-class shopping destination, ICONSIAM. This month, ICONSIAM will organise two exciting events that everyone shall not miss— Bangkok Illumination 2022 and ICON LUMINAIRE.

This year, ICONSIAM partnered with Amazing Thailand, B.Grimm S.Napha Solar Power Company, President Bakery PCL, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Energy conservation to bring us the concept of ‘Smart Solar Christmas Lights.’ The first event, Bangkok Illumination, happening today until January 5, 2023, is loaded with spectacular lights and performances that are jaw-dropping.

[Images courtesy of ICONSIAM]

ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022

Filled with magical moments to capture, this major event is not only beautiful but also energy efficient. One of the most momentous features of ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022 is the 20-meter- tall solar-powered Christmas tree. As Thailand’s first solar-powered system, this phenomenon embodies the paragon of technological advancements as the tree symbolises the ‘Light of the Future’ by using clean energy from solar cells, reducing grid power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

These flamboyant shows occur at River Park on the ground floor and Napalai Terrace on the 7th floor. Remain on the ground floor, and there will be a Christmas tree in the shape of a ‘Baisri,’ which was inspired by the Phan Bai Sri tray in the ‘Baisri Su Kwun’ ceremony, a Thai tradition held for prosperity and welcoming visitors to the new year. Then go up to the 7th floor to view the exceptional art installations at Napalai Terrace. Stepping into the Infinity Forest, this picturesque and vibrant light field, created by ‘SOFTlab,’ a New York-based design studio, contains glass columns that allow visitors to view Bangkok’s riverside in 360. Also, these mirror designs incorporate participants into the art pieces as they can see their reflection through the glass.

ICON LUMINAIRE

Locals and tourists can visit Bangkok’s biggest light event of the year from today until December 25, 2022. ICON LUMINAIRE, the second event, is “an all-day illuminous mirror park” located at Event Space on the 2nd floor of ICONSIAM PARK. The highlight of ICON LUMINAIRE is in its art installations, such as CRUX Highlight Art Piece, CLOUD ISLANDS, and Infinity tunnel. Come either day or night, customers will still be amazed at the stunning light, colour, and sound due to the mirror reflection technique, which makes the experience different depending on the time of the day.

Packed with many angles to take photos, ICON LUMINAIRE is open seven days a week. The cost of viewing this exhibition for adults is THB 250, while for children, between the height of 90-110 cm costs THB 150. Kids under 90 cm can enter for free. Visitors can buy tickets in front of the event or online by clicking this link https://bit.ly/3FhYQen

Less than two months are left this year, so make the last bits unforgettable! Spend the end of 2022 with your friends, family, and loved ones at ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022 and ICON LUMINAIRE, saluting sustainability, happiness, creativity, and life!

For more information about the holiday festivities at ICONSIAM, call 1338 or contact via Line: @ICONSIAM.