The Neilson Hays Library sale is on now and has prices that start at THB 20

Bookworms, forget your unread tomes and empty wallets because the Neilson Hays Library book sale is here.

This is a safe space, so let’s all just be real and confess that if you consider yourself a bookworm, you have a bunch of books that are waiting to be read at home. But has that ever stopped you from going to a book sale? Sure, you can try and deceive yourselves and say that you’re just going to look, but then you walk out of there giddily with a pile of books in your arms.

Well, now you’ve got another chance to do just that. The iconic Neilson Hays Library is holding a sale, and it’s most definitely to bookworms as crack is to drug addicts.

[Hero image: Neilson Hays Library Facebook]

The Neilson Hays Library book sale is here until June 4

The Neilson Hays Library on Surawong Road is an architectural beauty established all the way back in 1922. It’s an iconic landmark of Bangkok and one of the few libraries left. Its book sales have always drawn book lovers to its storied building like moths to a new-book-smell flame, and there’s no doubt their latest sale is any different.

The latest Neilson Hays Library book sale lasts until June 4 and has both English and Thai books for sale, all of which are from the library itself or donated by the library’s supporters. Also available are antiques known as CDs and DVDs, which people from the olden days will remember. If you’re wondering just how cheap the books are, prices start at THB 20. Yes, you read that right: there are books that are almost worth the same price as that tomato snack that Jisoo was eating.

The library has advised bookworms that due to the limited space, they’re putting out books for sale a little at a time, so multiple visits are recommended. You might find a great book that you didn’t find on your previous visit. They also advise bringing your own bag or grocery trolley to carry your purchased books, or you can also buy their tote bags.

The Neilson Hays Library is on 195 Surawong Road and is open from 9:30am to 5pm