Nigel Ng takes the stage at CentralWorld Live on 19 June 2022. Bangkok is ready for you, Uncle Roger.

Malaysian stand-up comedian and internet sensation Nigel Ng is heading to Bangkok this month, specifically on 19 June 2022.

‘The Haiyaa World Tour’ marks the comedian’s inaugural tour. The tour commenced in the United Kingdom back in February 2022, followed by the United States of America, Australia, and now, Asia. Other than Bangkok, the 30-year-old is entertaining audiences in four other Asian cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Now, for Bangkok, Nigel Ng is scheduled for two shows on Sunday, 19 June 2022: 16:00 and 19:30. Previously, there was only one showtime, but due to increasing demand, a second has been added. The comedic sensation will take over CentralWorld Live located on the 8th floor of CentralWorld. There are three ticket prices: THB 1,800; THB 2,500; and THB 3,500. You can purchase the tickets via this link. Uncle Roger, Bangkok is ready for you and your life-changing, essential-to-Asian-cuisine cooking tips.

[Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation]