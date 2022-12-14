‘Night at the Museum’ is back in Bangkok, and we don’t mean the movie

Bangkok’s museums are staying open a little later than usual for “Night at the Museum”.

Bangkok is well-known for a lot of things: historic ancient temples, cheap and delicious food, and friendly people, especially those over at Nana and Patpong. The City of Angels is also home to a number of museums that shed some light on Bangkok and Thailand’s history. If you haven’t visited one yet, the perfect opportunity to do so is coming up because “Night at the Museum” is back—and no, we don’t mean the displays come alive.

Night at the Museum: the best time to go museum hopping in Bangkok.

This is the 12th year the “Night at the Museum” event is happening. The participating museums remain open until a later time, allowing more visitors to check them out free of charge. The event is from December 16-18 and most of the museums will stay open until 10pm. Again, I’d like to reiterate that the despite the name, the displays don’t come alive, Ben Stiller isn’t a night guard in these museums, and Robin Williams isn’t going to be a Wat Arun giant.

Entry is free of charge so there’s no better time to go museum hopping.