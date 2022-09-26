facebook
One Republic is coming to Bangkok!
26 Sep 2022 02:00 PM

One Republic is coming to Bangkok!

Lifestyle Asia

This could really be a Good Life. One Republic has just announced that they will be coming to Bangkok next March.

Are things finally returning back to semi-normal? One Republic has joined the slew of artists announcing live concerts in Bangkok, by adding Thailand to the Asia leg of their world tour.

One Republic to hold concert in Bangkok in March 2023

We’re surely Counting Stars and thanking the luckiest of them, as One Republic will be adding Bangkok to the Asia leg of their spring 2023 tour. The concert is set to take place on 3 March 2023, following concerts in Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, as well as Taipei and Tokyo at later dates. This will be the third time that the pop-rock band comes to Bangkok.

One Republic’s concert will take place at Impact Arena, and tickets will be on sale from 28 October via the band’s website. Keep your eyes peels on the page, as you don’t want it to be too late to Apologize (last one, sorry).

Luxury
