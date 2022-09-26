One Republic is coming to Bangkok!

This could really be a Good Life. One Republic has just announced that they will be coming to Bangkok next March.

Are things finally returning back to semi-normal? One Republic has joined the slew of artists announcing live concerts in Bangkok, by adding Thailand to the Asia leg of their world tour.

One Republic to hold concert in Bangkok in March 2023

We’re surely Counting Stars and thanking the luckiest of them, as One Republic will be adding Bangkok to the Asia leg of their spring 2023 tour. The concert is set to take place on 3 March 2023, following concerts in Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, as well as Taipei and Tokyo at later dates. This will be the third time that the pop-rock band comes to Bangkok.

Asia! We’re so excited to be returning in spring of 2023. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks so head to https://t.co/uwLKcHDM9c for more info. See you there! pic.twitter.com/Ok40h6KDll — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) September 21, 2022

One Republic’s concert will take place at Impact Arena, and tickets will be on sale from 28 October via the band’s website. Keep your eyes peels on the page, as you don’t want it to be too late to Apologize (last one, sorry).