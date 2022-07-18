Meatless Monday: A Plant-Based & Sustainability Market is coming to Chiang Mai

Vegans and friends of plants, brace yourselves: Root The Future is finally bringing its Plant-Based & Sustainability Market to life at Chiang Mai’s One Nimman this August. Here are all the details.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and happenings in the city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Hence, Meatless Monday. In this special edition, we’re uncovering Root The Future’s Plant-Based & Sustainability Market happening next month. Time to book a ticket to Chiang Mai.

About Root The Future’s Plant-Based & Sustainability Market in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai vegans, are you ready? Thailand’s large plant-based community Root The Future is bringing its Plant-Based & Sustainability Market to One Nimman, Chiang Mai. Taking place on 6 and 7 August 2022, there will be over 40 vendors offering eco-friendly and sustainable food and fashion.

The event is sponsored by One Nimman, but also other plant-powered heavyweights such as Meatly, USA Dried Beans & Lentil Council, Let’s Plant Meat, USA Pulses, and Alpro. Its aim is to raise awareness about climate change solutions, and cast a spotlight on how easy and accessible it is to incorporate a plant-based and sustainable lifestyle into your daily routine.

Plant-based food vendors

Plant-based food vendors at the event will be offering everything from pizzas and ice cream over to tacos, baked goods, roti, burgers, and even katsu — all 100% vegan. All ready-to-eat foods will be served in plastic-free and compostable containers, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags, cutlery, and straws.

Sustainability vendors

Sustainability vendors at the event will be offering everything from sustainable fashion and zero-waste products, over to eco-friendly crafts, plants, and more. The market will also see Chiang Mai’s largest clothes swap event, in collaboration with Fashion Revolution Thailand. Thereby, if you’re in attendance, it’s definitely a great idea to bring some of your pre-loved clothes and trade them with others at the event.

A special deal on accommodation

If you’re not a Chiang Mai resident but you’re still thinking about flying up for the Plant-Based & Sustainability Market, Root The Future has also organised a special accommodation deal. The vegan luxury Away Chiang Mai Thapae Hotel is offering 15% off room rates for those in town to visit the market. Just quote RTF15 upon booking your room.

The market will take place on 6 and 7 August 2022 from 2pm-9pm at One Nimman. You can find out more on Root The Future’s Plant-Based & Sustainability Market event page.