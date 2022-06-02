Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok

From a pride parade to a drag brunch to a pride festival, here’s how Bangkok is celebrating LGBT Pride Month 2022 this June. Happy Pride Month!

It may not always be rainbows and sunshine in life, but it is all rainbows this month. The capital city is hosting multiple cool, colourful, and creative pride events happening throughout the month of June. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or you’re an ally of the community, here’s where to celebrate LGBT Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok. Happy Pride Month, señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos.

[Hero image and featured image credit: Delia Giandeini/Unsplash]

Where to celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok