facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok
Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok
Culture
02 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok

Natasha Sethi
Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok
Culture
Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok

From a pride parade to a drag brunch to a pride festival, here’s how Bangkok is celebrating LGBT Pride Month 2022 this June. Happy Pride Month!

It may not always be rainbows and sunshine in life, but it is all rainbows this month. The capital city is hosting multiple cool, colourful, and creative pride events happening throughout the month of June. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or you’re an ally of the community, here’s where to celebrate LGBT Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok. Happy Pride Month, señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos.

[Hero image and featured image credit: Delia Giandeini/Unsplash]

Where to celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok

Jump To / Table of Contents

Pride festival

1 /7

Pride festival

Event: Love Out Loud

Kick off the colourful celebrations with an all-day festival at the W Bangkok. The fierce, fabulous fiesta will include panel discussions on key LGBTQ+ issues, a mini concert, drag queen performances, rainbow-themed foods, and the ‘Love Out Loud’ Pride party. Fun and fabulous.

Date(s)
3 June 2022, 16:00-23:00
Location
W Bangkok
more information
Film festival

2 /7

Film festival

Event: LGBTQI+ Film Festival

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is back with a second edition of their Pride-themed film festival. ‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ will showcase six classic LGBTQ+ films throughout the day: Rafiki, Coming Out, Love is Strange, The Shiny Shrimp, Carol, and Drei. 

Date(s)
4 June 2022, 9:00
Location
Grand Studio, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
more information
Pride parade

3 /7

Pride parade

Event: Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade 

Bangkok is hosting its first proper pride parade this Sunday, 5 June 2022. The parade’s starting point is Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and it will continue down the path of Silom Road. Walk the walk at this history-making event. 

Date(s)
5 June 2022, 16:00
Location
Sri Maha Mariamman Temple
more information
Pride parade afterparty

4 /7

Pride parade afterparty

Event: Pride Day After Party

Following the ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade,’ an afterparty will be held at Mischa Cheap, an indie bar located in Khaosan. 

Date(s)
5 June 2022, 21:00
Location
Mischa Cheap
more information
Pride cruise party

5 /7

Pride cruise party

Event: PRIDE PARADE CRUISE @ Bangkok Island

Cruise the Chao Phraya River on a Pride-themed cruise party next weekend. Entertainment acts include DJs, drag shows, a fire show, a fashion show, and more. 

Date(s)
11 June 2022, 16:00-23:00
Bangkok Island
Bangkok Island
more information
Drag brunch

6 /7

Drag brunch

Event: W DRAG BRUNCH

For this edition of ‘W Does Brunch,’ it’s ‘W DRAG BRUNCH.’ Expect a Pride-themed pop-up brunch featuring drag performances, an extensive buffet, booze, and good vibes. 

Date(s)
25 June 2022, 12:30
Location
The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok
more information
Pride-themed culinary creations

7 /7

Pride-themed culinary creations

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Pride Month 2022 with a series of fabulous food & beverage promotions at three dining outlets: Siam Tea Room, Akira Back, and ABar Rooftop. Throughout the month of June 2022, specially-crafted colourful, creative culinary creations are served at the outlets. 

Date(s)
1-30 June 2022
Location
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park
more information
Bangkok LGBT pride events in bangkok Pride Month pride month 2022
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.