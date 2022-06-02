Pride Month 2022: 7 events happening in Bangkok

From a pride parade to a drag brunch to a pride festival, here’s how Bangkok is celebrating LGBT Pride Month 2022 this June. Happy Pride Month!
It may not always be rainbows and sunshine in life, but it is all rainbows this month. The capital city is hosting multiple cool, colourful, and creative pride events happening throughout the month of June. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or you’re an ally of the community, here’s where to celebrate LGBT Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok. Happy Pride Month, señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos.
Where to celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok
Event: Love Out Loud
Kick off the colourful celebrations with an all-day festival at the W Bangkok. The fierce, fabulous fiesta will include panel discussions on key LGBTQ+ issues, a mini concert, drag queen performances, rainbow-themed foods, and the ‘Love Out Loud’ Pride party. Fun and fabulous.
Event: LGBTQI+ Film Festival
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is back with a second edition of their Pride-themed film festival. ‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ will showcase six classic LGBTQ+ films throughout the day: Rafiki, Coming Out, Love is Strange, The Shiny Shrimp, Carol, and Drei.
Event: Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade
Bangkok is hosting its first proper pride parade this Sunday, 5 June 2022. The parade’s starting point is Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and it will continue down the path of Silom Road. Walk the walk at this history-making event.
Event: Pride Day After Party
Following the ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade,’ an afterparty will be held at Mischa Cheap, an indie bar located in Khaosan.
Event: PRIDE PARADE CRUISE @ Bangkok Island
Cruise the Chao Phraya River on a Pride-themed cruise party next weekend. Entertainment acts include DJs, drag shows, a fire show, a fashion show, and more.
Event: W DRAG BRUNCH
For this edition of ‘W Does Brunch,’ it’s ‘W DRAG BRUNCH.’ Expect a Pride-themed pop-up brunch featuring drag performances, an extensive buffet, booze, and good vibes.
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Pride Month 2022 with a series of fabulous food & beverage promotions at three dining outlets: Siam Tea Room, Akira Back, and ABar Rooftop. Throughout the month of June 2022, specially-crafted colourful, creative culinary creations are served at the outlets.