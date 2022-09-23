facebook
Canadian group Rhye is coming to Bangkok this October
Canadian group Rhye is coming to Bangkok this October
23 Sep 2022

Canadian group Rhye is coming to Bangkok this October

Are you ready to cry along to The Fall this October? Canadian band Rhye is coming to Bangkok next month.

Shared in an Instagram post last night, Rhye has announced that they will be having a concert in Bangkok, to go with their show at the Tonal Tokyo festival this October.

The Canadian band will perform in Bangkok on 27 October at Voice Space. The R&B group first shot to fame with singles like Open and The Fall, before evolving into a “music collective” that released albums like Blood and Woman, as well as Home more recently. Their deeply emotive music has even made it to various festivals and concerts around the world, including the stages of Coachella.

Now, Bangkok gears up to feel all the feels with a special concert this 27 October.

Tickets for the Rhye concert in Bangkok go on sale on 28 September 2022 on Ticketmelon. Early bird tickets are priced at THB 1900, while regular tickets are priced at THB 2200.

