River City’s ‘Homecoming’ exhibition is a way to practice mindfulness

If you’ve ever tried practising mindfulness through meditation and thought it wasn’t your thing, you’re not alone. Although there are many techniques to practice mindfulness, one fun way to do it is at River City Bangkok’s ‘Homecoming’ exhibition.

Mindfulness practices are essential for the mind, body, and soul. They help people manage stress, anxiety, depression, and other illnesses. These practices also increase awareness. Despite meditating or journaling being good for one’s overall health, sitting still can get boring. So, if you’re looking for a fun and interactive way to become more mindful, head to River City Bangkok‘s ‘Homecoming’ exhibition.

All about the ‘Homecoming’ exhibition at River City

The art centre has partnered with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the designer Eyedropper Fill to create ‘Homecoming.’ This exhibition uses art and psychology to help visitors discover themselves and build immunity for the mind. There are two sections, ‘AramArom’ and ‘Mental-Verse,’ and both spaces are ideal for those who want to gain awareness about themselves and society.

‘AramArom’

‘AramArom’ is an interactive art exhibition with multiple rooms that either ask for mindful exercises act as a space to relax. Some mindful activities include prompts such as “I apologise myself for…” or questions like “Tell us about a situation in your life where you learned you weren’t perfect.” By answering these exercises, guests become more aware of their emotions and feelings instead of keeping them to themselves. It also shows that self-compassion doesn’t mean weakness. They also have a sound, sleep, and listening area.

‘Mental-Verse’

The second section of ‘Homecoming’ is more emotional and touching. This area showcases a series of immersive documentaries about five different people facing depression. Visitors will see another side to the world, and hopefully, those who feel alone will know they are not and that this too shall pass.

River City Bangkok’s ‘Homecoming’ is a free art exhibition located on the 2nd floor at Galleria 2-3. ‘Homecoming’ is open from 1-30 June 2023 from 11 am to 8 pm.